BlueJeans by Verizon releases better meetings for free with … – Verizon News

NEW YORK – For a better fit, check out BlueJeans Basic, a new free video conferencing plan that allows users to meet for as long as they want, one-on-one or in groups of up to 25 people. With unlimited free meetings and no time limit, users can meet, create, sell, learn and collaborate with peers across time zones—and days—while enjoying superior service that goes beyond simply meeting.

“At BlueJeans we’re always looking at ways we can be better partners to and for our customers,” said Chris Lewter, VP and GM, BlueJeans by Verizon. “We also realize there is no one-size-fits-all approach to business, just like one size doesn’t really fit all when it comes to the clothes we wear. To better fit the needs of individuals and small businesses that may not require enterprise-level services, we’re excited to expand on our BlueJeans Meetings platform with a solution that emphasizes the most important basics—better audio quality and HD video reliability—to help them grow their business.”

According to a recent TechValidate survey, 95% of respondents agree the BlueJeans ease-of-use for SMBs is superior to other video conferencing providers, and 94% of respondents agree that BlueJeans is more reliable than competitors. Unlike other providers, BlueJeans comes with world-class Dolby Voice® audio built into the platform, including BlueJeans Basic. With HD Video, spatial audio, industry-leading noise reduction, and dynamic volume leveling all working together to provide impeccable call quality, businesses large and small can help drive more inclusive and equitable meetings for every user.

Furthermore, built securely by design with AES 256-bit encryption, BlueJeans Basic also includes enterprise-grade security features like Waiting Room, Screen Sharing Controls and the option to Hard Mute participants individually or upon entering the meeting. Key BlueJeans Basic Features:

High-Fidelity Audio & Video

Award-Winning Performance

Enterprise-Grade Security

Works on Every Device

In addition to prioritizing these essentials, the BlueJeans Basic desktop and mobile app versions include key business features like Calendar Integrations, Breakout Sessions, File Sharing, Polling and Annotation for users during Content Share to help facilitate more collaborative meetings.

For today's hybrid world, small businesses need a flexible video platform that adapts to their day-to-day, whatever that ends up looking like. Whether joining from the desktop, a browser tab, or while on-the-go, the BlueJeans experience will always provide rich functionality across any mode or device.

BlueJeans Basic also comes with integrated computer vision techniques, a field of artificial intelligence (AI) to provide amazing Virtual Background experiences, on-the-fly lighting adjustments, and Auto-Camera Framing to ensure each attendee is able to bring their best self to the meeting. To improve the video experience further, BlueJeans will soon be rolling out the next-generation AV1 Codec to deliver 1080p video and beyond.

As a complement to the paid subscriptions already offered for the BlueJeans Meetings platform, BlueJeans Basic will continue to evolve with enhanced functionality and exclusive offers. View the full plan comparison and download BlueJeans Basic for free today at bluejeans.com/free-video-conferencing/launch.

