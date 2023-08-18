Avalanche (AVAX) Price Prediction – Cardano Look to Tradecurve … – Crypto Daily









At a time when well-established cryptos like Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) are struggling to move forward, a new project, Tradecurve (TCRV), is setting growth records. The presale of this new project has attracted whales, and will raise $20 million in investments within a few months.

In a major update for the AVAX community, EuroCoin (EUROC), a stablecoin pegged to the Euro currency, has gone live on the Avalanche blockchain. With this development, Avalanche expects to benefit in terms of network utility.

Avalanche has been expanding its presence in Europe for the last few weeks. Earlier, Avalanche had added support for EUROe. These events have helped Avalanche on the price chart as well. The trading price of Avalanche has seen a surge of 3% in the past week. Consequently, Avalanche is now changing hands at $14.59.

Cardano has suffered a big blow after the US Securities and Exchange Commission described ADA as a security in its lawsuit against Binance and Coinbase. Cardano’s (ADA) market value has plummeted by 9% since the lawsuit was filed.

As a result, the current trading price of Cardano has plunged to $0.34. Besides, Cardano is now facing the threat of getting delisted from the Robinhood trading platform. Some reports suggested that the exchange may have to remove all the tokens, including Cardano, which were implicated in the SEC lawsuit.

Notably, Cardano was listed on the Robinhood platform in September 2022.

Platforms like Coinbase and Binance are losing their relevance and users due to complex procedures, high transaction fees, and opaqueness. But Tradecurve is a decentralized exchange that has tackled these issues comprehensively.

On this platform, you can trade all derivatives, including cryptocurrencies, forex, equities, and others, with a single account. It has not implemented any KYC checks. Users just need an email ID to open an account, link their wallet, and start trading.

Copy Trading is a novel feature of this platform. It allows inexperienced traders to learn from, and copy the trades of professionals. Profitable traders can earn extra by sharing their trade tactics with others after charging a subscription fee.

Moreover, the purchase price of TCRV tokens has already surged to $0.025 (an increase of 150%).

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

