'OK Groomer' Roblox game helps kids recognize online predators – AdAge.com

A new game from Child Focus, the Belgian Center for Missing and Sexually Exploited Children, teaches children about the dangers of grooming—through play.
The Roblox game takes the form of a digital playground. By exploring the playground and playing mini-games, players will learn to identify, report and block bad guys as they collect coins. They can exchange the coins for groomer-repelling skins for their avatar, according to the organization.
“By playing OK Groomer, children will learn to identify, block and report suspicious profiles online. A valuable lesson in games as well as on social media. That’s why OK Groomer will soon be part of the curriculum in several schools,” said Kasper Janssens, creative director at Wunderman Thompson Benelux, the agency behind the campaign.
The broader campaign, aimed at younger parents, will roll out on social media.
Roblox has almost 60 million average daily active users—up 24 percent year over year, with 34 percent of those users under the age of 13, according to its recent earnings report. Although the platform is open for all ages with age recommendations, Roblox offers a feature that allows parents to limit the ability to chat and moderate the types of experiences their children can access through parental controls.
Roblox is a popular venue for campaigns aimed at youth. In October, jewelry store Claire’s launched a metaverse city, “ShimmerVille,” with games, avatar fashion and phygital merchandise.
