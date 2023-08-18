Microsoft Windows Security Updates January 2023 overview – Ghacks









It is January 10, 2023, and that means it is the first Microsoft Patch Day of the year 2023. It is also the last Patch day for Windows 7 devices that are subscribed to Extended Security Updates, and all Windows 8 devices.



Microsoft released security updates and non-security updates for all client and server versions of the Windows operating system that it supports and other company products.

Our overview provides Windows Home and system administrators with detailed actionable information. It links to all relevant resources, including support pages and direct downloads, information about each of the released patches

Tip: check out the December 2022 Patch Day overview here.

Here is a an Excel spreadsheet that lists the security updates that Microsoft released in January 2023. Just click on the link to download it, as an archive, to your device: microsoft-windows-january-2023-updates

Windows Server products

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 10 version 21H2 and 22H2

Updates and improvements:

Windows 11 Release version

Updates and improvements:

Windows 11 version 22H2

Updates and improvements:

Other security updates

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 1507 for x64 based Systems (KB5022297)

2023-01 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 11 (KB5022287)

2023-01 Dynamic Cumulative Update for Windows 10 Version 22H2, Windows 10 Version 21H2, and Windows 10 Version 20H2 (KB5022282)

Server updates

2023-01 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022340)

2023-01 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Server 2008 (KB5022353)

2023-01 Security Only Quality Update for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022343)

2023-01 Security Monthly Quality Rollup for Windows Embedded 8 Standard and Windows Server 2012 (KB5022348)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2016 and Windows 10 Version 1607 (KB5022289)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Windows Server 2019 and Windows 10 Version 1809 (KB5022286)

2023-01 Cumulative Update for Microsoft server operating system, version 22H2 for x64-based Systems (KB5022291)

Windows 7 SP1 and Windows Server 2008 R2

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 22H2

Windows 11 version 22H2

Microsoft Office Updates

You find Office update information here.

Most Home systems are updated automatically thanks to the built-in Windows Update feature. The checks for updates do not happen in real-time, and some administrators may want to download them as soon as they are released to their devices.

This is done using a manual update check. Do the following to run a manual check for updates:

Below are resource pages with direct download links, if you prefer to download the updates to install them manually.

Windows 7 and Server 2008 R2

Windows 8.1 and Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows 10 Version 21H2

Windows 10 version 22H2

Windows 11 Release version

One entire month waiting to resolve >60 vulnerabilities in W10/11, absolutely nonsense method of updating these OS, mainly because the critical ones should be updated weekly or even daily due to the high security risks that may cause to all the affected Microsoft’s users. Currently the people are connected almost all day and in one hour of critical bugs or vulnerabilities they can be hacked and get into several problem! Thanks by the way for the good summary and for the article. :]

Alright.

You develop updates of the most used operating system on the planet, ran on an almost infinite combination of hardware parts.

@John G.

What you suggest would lead to chaos as there would be a constant scramble to install updates and subsequent troubleshooting as updates break things. That is why a long time ago Microsoft (and many other major software makers) moved to a once a month schedule in order to provide a more predictable and stable roll out of updates which is especially important for businesses/corporations that require high availability/functionality of their systems (servers and desktops).

Also updates alone do not determine the security of a system and whether or not it can be compromised. There are other more important layers of security that help protect a system, one of the biggest and easiest to implement is a firewall that blocks all incoming connections as the vast majority of vulnerabilities require remote access to the system in order to exploit. So no reason to panic and operate with the mindset that you must install the latest updates immediately in order to be protected. That only gives you a false sense of security.

I just meant that it’s not good to wait one entire month to receive more than 60 fixes for critical bugs in W10 and in W11. Such an amount of bugs!

Well that is it. The very last monthly update for Windows 7 has come…

It’s been much easier updating windows 7 with your monthly overview Martin. Thanks much for your great help, every month, every time for all those years.

I will soon transfer my activities to a new MacOS platform and most probably won’t experience windows again.

I won’t complain…

Cheers!

I’m using Windows 7 regardless of what anyone else says. Never got virus, hacked etc on XP after using it several more years after the support was up.

Still using w7pro – hasn’t been an update available for years. W10 gave me heart murmur just looking at it- will have to go somewhere soon eYe imagine….

This was once a really decent site. Martin, why are you now allowing them to make a dump out of it. Your “child” is dying, it’s sad to see.

Here we go again.

Attempt to install KB5022303 = error 0x800f0922

Any idea what to do with this?

Try creating a *.bat file with this content and do apply it with admin rights:

rem * EXECUTE AS ADMIN *

net stop bits

net stop wuauserv

net stop cryptsvc

net stop msiserver

rd /q /s %windir%softwaredistribution.old

rd /q /s %windir%system32catroot2.old

ren %windir%system32catroot2 catroot2.old

ren %windir%softwaredistribution softwaredistribution.old

del “%allusersprofile%application datamicrosoftnetworkdownloaderqmgr*.dat”

sc.exe sdset bits D:(A;CI;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;IU)(A;;CCLCSWLOCRRC;;;SU)

sc.exe sdset wuauserv D:(A;;CCLCSWRPLORC;;;AU)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;BA)(A;;CCDCLCSWRPWPDTLOCRSDRCWDWO;;;SY)

cd /d %windir%system32

regsvr32.exe /s atl.dll

regsvr32.exe /s urlmon.dll

regsvr32.exe /s mshtml.dll

regsvr32.exe /s jscript.dll

regsvr32.exe /s vbscript.dll

regsvr32.exe /s scrrun.dll

regsvr32.exe /s msxml3.dll

regsvr32.exe /s msxml6.dll

regsvr32.exe /s actxprxy.dll

regsvr32.exe /s softpub.dll

regsvr32.exe /s wintrust.dll

regsvr32.exe /s dssenh.dll

regsvr32.exe /s rsaenh.dll

regsvr32.exe /s cryptdlg.dll

regsvr32.exe /s oleaut32.dll

regsvr32.exe /s ole32.dll

regsvr32.exe /s shell32.dll

regsvr32.exe /s wuapi.dll

regsvr32.exe /s wups.dll

regsvr32.exe /s wups2.dll

netsh winsock reset

net start bits

net start wuauserv

net start cryptsvc

net start msiserver

rem * RESTART PC *

pause

Then restart the computer and please try again to update.

If this fails, then be caution of third party software like O&O or others than can modify the update system of the Windows (e.g., I had in the past several problems with Explorer Patcher).

If everything fails, just wait a month and then try a hard update on the fly with the latest ISO file of Windows, using the media creation tool (you can find more info at the internet, it’s easy to do).

U R Monthly ignore Windows 10 1607 LTSB. KB5022289 Jan.2023 for the OS.

You’ve got to love all of the:

“Remote Code Execution Vulnerability” fixes…

How embarrassing, yet nobody seems to care!

With every version of M$’s chewtoy, come tons of these “Remote” holes. I wonder why.

Enjoy whatever “protection” you think you have from your black box Operating System.

@martin Martin, could you please beam some light on incoming POS updates which are going to continue till oct 2024 by means of dedicated article?

Of course i’m talking about Windows 7.

No updates for .NET Framework this month?

Thanks for helping me update to Windows 10 pro. 22h2 (os build 19045.2486.

I got this on both of my Windows 7 computers:

Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool x64 – v5.109 (KB890830)

Installation date: ?1/?10/?2023 11:13 AM

Installation status: Successful

Update type: Important

Reminiscing as I find it nearly impossible to find meaningful information on the site: senseless dribble.

{Not the current article; I find the links useful–and the comments. Thanks!}

https://www.ghacks.net/2011/10/03/ghacks-turns-six-today-lets-celebrate/

And what to celebrate today? RIP gHacks t-shirts should go on sale.

@Paul(us) Glad you found an upgrade worth the time; in one of your last comments, I thought you had jumped ship. I still find Windows 10 to be a worthy OS; Windows 11 takes some work with tweaks, but stability is there.

In your executive report you mentioned – “The following client versions of Windows have known issues: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 version 1809, Windows 11 version 22H2”

What known issues do we have in Win 10 ver 1809?

It is “After installing KB5001342 or later, the Cluster Service might fail to start because a Cluster Network Driver is not found”.

See https://support.microsoft.com/en-us/topic/january-10-2023-kb5022286-os-build-17763-3887-48683103-7b22-4f36-aa98-0049c7a6e579

Comment

Name

Email

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.



Please click on the following link to open the newsletter signup page: Ghacks Newsletter Sign up

Ghacks is a technology news blog that was founded in 2005 by Martin Brinkmann. It has since then become one of the most popular tech news sites on the Internet with five authors and regular contributions from freelance writers.

source







