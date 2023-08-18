Prosecutor says Terra's Do Kwon should face trial in South Korea: WSJ – Forkast News









The prosecutor leading South Korea’s investigation into the collapsed Terra-Luna crypto project said its founder Kwon Do-hyeong should be extradited to Seoul to face trial, the Wall Street Journal reported May 5. Kwon is currently detained in Montenegro for allegedly traveling on a forged passport and South Korea and the U.S. have both requested his extradition to face charges related to the collapse of his US$40 billion crypto empire.

