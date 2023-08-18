SHIB Burns Jump as Shiba Inu Surpasses XLM, BCH and AVAX: Details – U.Today









Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Shibburn wallet tracker has reported that since last morning, better-than-nothing progress in SHIB burns has been achieved as the burn rate of this popular meme coin has gone up by a couple of hundred percent.

In the meantime, SHIB has jumped up on the list of top cryptocurrencies in terms of market cap, and whales have acquired more than a trillion Shiba Inu recently.

According to the aforementioned source tracker, over the span of the past 24 hours, the SHIB burn rate has risen by 240.91% as 95,122,875 Shiba Inu were burned in total thanks to 26 transactions.

The largest amount of SHIB that was moved to a dead-end wallet was 37,691,762 around 10 hours ago.

“Burning” coins means that they are transferred to wallets from which nobody can spend them or withdraw in any other way. Thus, the circulating supply gradually shrinks, making the coin more scarce. This, in theory, increases the odds of its price going up.

Over the past 24 hours, according to CoinMarketCap, the second most popular meme coin SHIB has climbed to the 14th position. It is changing hands at $0.000008192 after 5.44% growth since yesterday.

Now, SHIB has surpassed several major altcoins: Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Stellar (XLM), DAI, Avalanche (AVAX), Toncoin (TON) and several others.

According to a tweet shared by Santiment on-chain data aggregator, shark and dolphin wallets that hold between 10 million and 100 billion Shiba Inu have purchased roughly $9 million worth of SHIB within less than eight weeks. This is equal to 1.11 trillion of these canine coins.

Overall, Santiment commented SHIB has turned into a “surprise winner” during the last hours of a “particularly dull trading week.”

😺 #ShibaInu has been a surprise winner during the final hours of a particularly dull trading week. Shark & dolphin wallets holding 10M-100B $SHIB tokens have accumulated ~$9M in just under 8 weeks, a significant amount for the 14th ranked #crypto asset. https://t.co/WwZrvcUN0D pic.twitter.com/98A1darF5A

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets.

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

Once a day we send:

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are not investment advice; they are provided for informational purposes only. The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

source







