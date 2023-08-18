Brewers vs Pirates game is on Apple TV+ for Friday Night Baseball – Milwaukee Journal Sentinel









The Milwaukee Brewers will play the third of four games that will air exclusively on Apple TV this season against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

For those interested in watching the “Friday Night Baseball” game at home, you’ll have to fork up the Apple TV subscription fee if you want to view this one. Unlike the 2022 season, Apple isn’t offering free viewing of games on the app.

Here’s what you need to know.

The Brewers have four games slated for Apple TV in 2023. The schedule for these is:

You can only watch games on Apple TV+ via the Apple TV app. You can watch it on the app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, smart TVs, streaming devices, cable set-top boxes and on tv.apple.com.

Not this year. Last year, Apple and Major League Baseball cut a deal allowing viewers to stream games for free using the app. This year, Apple is requiring a subscription. According to the streaming service, Apple TV+ is available for $6.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.

