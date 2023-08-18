How to get the Hashtag crosshair in Valorant – Sportskeeda









Valorant has gained a lot of fame and attention since its release. A huge number of professional players have even switched to Valorant from different FPS games. The crosshair system in Valorant is pretty unique and allows players to experiment with the settings. This has brought forth multiple bizarre crosshairs.

While some of these crosshairs cannot even be called so, others make more sense. These crosshairs are not for players who play with their ranks on the line. It is for those who enjoy the game and want to score a few laughs out of their teammates.

To add a new crosshair profile, players should follow these steps:

Alternatively, players can choose to use the import code option in the crosshair settings under the general tab to add the Hashtag profile to the game. To do so, follow the given steps:

Crosshair Code: 0;P;h;0;m;1;0b;0;1t;7;1l;1;1o;1;1a;1;1m;0;1f;0

With the recent update, players can now copy the crosshair profile of a teammate they are spectating while in the game. If you see someone on your team using a Hashtag crosshair to aim at enemies, use the in-text command “/cc” to copy their profile while spectating them.

It should be noted that these different crosshair profiles do not improve the players` gameplay and are aimed towards only having fun. The crosshairs for players who wish to play the game in order to ascend to higher ranks should be small and least distracting while also being distinct at all times.

There are two very distinct types of players in the game and those who want to seriously get a higher rank do not entertain such crosshairs. These crosshairs are for fun-loving players who want to enjoy the game since they love playing it.

