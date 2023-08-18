Smart Homes, Smart Prices: Best Amazon Echo Deals – MUO – MakeUseOf









Echo devices are a fantastic addition to any home, so get them for their best prices.

Amazon Echo items have revolutionized the way we interact with technology in our homes. These smart speakers not only provide hands-free access to music, news, and entertainment, but they also offer a range of convenient features such as setting reminders, making phone calls, and ordering groceries, among others.

With Alexa, Amazon's Voice Assistant, users can control their smart homes, turn on lights, and even adjust the thermostat, all with a simple voice command. But Amazon Echo devices offer much more than just convenience and entertainment. The ever-expanding range of functionalities that the Echo has to offer, combined with its affordability and ease of use, makes it a must-have technology for any household. Thankfully, these smart speakers aren't too expensive to begin with, but they're absolutely fantastic when on sale.

Amazon Echo devices are super useful to have and you should consider them as an important building block for your smart home.

If you’re looking for a smart speaker that can do more than just play music, the Echo Dot should be at the top of your list. And with last year’s model now marked down to just $28, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of the discount. This little device packs a big punch with access to Alexa’s vast collection of features. By using voice commands, you can control your smart home devices, check the weather, set reminders, and so much more. But one of the best features of the Echo Dot is its impressive audio quality. The device delivers clear vocals and deep bass, making it perfect for listening to music or podcasts. So, if you’re in need of a smart speaker that offers convenience, versatility, and superior sound quality, the Echo Dot is the way to go. Don’t miss out on this incredible deal!

If you want an Echo Dot that also displays the time, then this is your perfect choice. It can serve as a fantastic bedside table addition, allowing you to control your smart home, set timers, and listen to your favorite sleep playlists. On top of it all, you will know what the time is with a simple glance, which is essential when you wake up in the middle of the night or when the alarm rings bright and early. Plus, this Echo Dot is on sale for its best price yet.

Designed specifically for kids, the cute and colorful Echo Dot model goes beyond just being visually appealing to children. With built-in parental controls, this device gives parents peace of mind as their kids enjoy a variety of age-appropriate content. From listening to audiobooks, playing interactive games, and getting help with homework, the Echo Dot has everything kids need to stay entertained and engaged. Not to mention, the device comes with a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription, which provides access to a vast library of content. After the subscription expires, you can continue to enjoy these amazing features by paying just $5 per month, which is incredibly affordable. So, if you want to provide your kids with a fun, safe, and educational experience, the Echo Dot is an excellent choice.

If you want the most compact version of the Echo Dot, then this is the one. It gives you access to Alexa and all its fantastic features, allows you to listen to music, get reminders and answers to your questions, as well as control your smart home devices. Unfortunately, these are not on sale right now, but we’re keeping our eye on it.

It's not just regular Echo devices getting discounted, but also the Echo Show models. These feature a screen so you can check all the videos from your smart cams, have videocalls or check out some shows.

If you want to get your hands on the second gen Echo Show 8, now’s a good time, as the device is down to $75 on Amazon. Not only can you enjoy all the perks that come with Alexa, but you also take on video calls or check on footage from your Ring camera or doorbell, for instance. It’s also possible to turn the Echo Show 8 into a cute photo frame for all your family pics.

If you’re tired of a cluttered and disconnected household, then the Echo Show 5 is a great choice! This innovative device boasts a 5.5-inch screen and has the ability to fit seamlessly in any room or space within your home. Whether you’re streaming movies and TV shows, video calling with friends and family, or coordinating your smart home devices, the Echo Show 5 brings a level of convenience and ease to your life that is unparalleled. With Alexa’s impressive voice commands and the built-in shutter for added privacy protection, you can command all of your tech devices without ever having to leave the comfort of your seat. Say goodbye to all the hassle and frustration that comes with disconnected tech and embrace the all-encompassing convenience of the Echo Show 5 – a small investment for a significant upgrade to your daily life.

The Echo Show 10 is a truly exceptional piece of technology that has redefined the way we interact with our entertainment and homes. Whether you’re streaming your favorite shows or catching up with friends and family on video calls, its large, high-definition screen ensures you have a truly immersive experience. And the auto-framing camera is an added bonus as it ensures that you always stay in frame during video calls, no matter where you move around. The device is also equipped with high-quality directional speakers that produce premium sound, so you can enjoy your music, shows, and movies with crystal-clear audio.

Upgrade your home with the Echo Show 15 and its incredible features! Enjoy watching Netflix on a stunning 15.6-inch display, listening to high quality audio or conversing hands free thanks to Alexa’s voice control capabilities. You can even manage compatible smart devices around your household like lights and thermostats – all from just one command! Now you have everything you need for an up-to-date tech lifestyle. With the available discount, the Echo Show 15 is even more attractive.

.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

source







