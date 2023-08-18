Avalanche (AVAX) And Cardano (ADA) Drive Investors Away, VC … – The Crypto Basic









Both Avalanche (AVAX) and Cardano (ADA) have been moving super slowly this month. What’s worse, Avalanche (AVAX) broke its bullish run by dropping in price recently, while analysts worry that Cardano (ADA) is on its way to repeating its 2019 downward trend.

Luckily, VC Spectra (SPCT) is here to save the day with its massive potential and upcoming 900% gains, which it will realize once its presale ends.

Nowadays, there aren’t many crypto projects that offer as much real-life utility and high-return potential as VC Spectra (SPCT). VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized hedge fund that works as a regular hedge fund, offering people the chance to invest in different investment portfolios, but the difference is that it invests in Web3 and blockchain projects and tokens.

Also, VC Spectra (SPCT) is completely transparent in the way it works and offers VC Spectra (SPCT) holders full control over their assets and investments. Moreover, VC Spectra (SPCT) utilizes algorithmic and systematic trading strategies, along with AI technology and a detailed value-creation process, to provide investors with maximum profits and minimum risk.

VC Spectra (SPCT) primarily invests in ICOs, as they bring the biggest growth potential. However, it offers a wide range of other investments, making it ideal for more risk-averse and risk-seeking investors.

At the moment, the VC Spectra token, SPCT, is in Stage 2 of its public presale, selling at $0.011. VC Spectra (SPCT) is expected to surge 900% before the presale ends, providing early VC Spectra (SPCT) holders with 10x gains while it’s at it.

Recently, Avalanche (AVAX) was riding high on a continuous bullish run, leaving Avalanche (AVAX) holders excited for the future. However, the Avalanche (AVAX) bullish run recently ended, and it has yet to reach its 2023 average of $15.

Now, experts believe that Avalanche (AVAX) will drop to as low as $10 in the next few months and are turning away from Avalanche (AVAX) to realize gains on the blockchain.

Currently, Avalanche (AVAX) is trading at $13.35, a 1.24% increase since yesterday. On the other hand, the Avalanche (AVAX) trading volume is down by 18.07%, while the Avalanche (AVAX) market cap is up by 1.11%.

Cardano (ADA) recently held a trading strategy session that made Cardano (ADA) analysts realize that Cardano (ADA) is well on its way to repeating the downward trend it experienced in 2019.

Some signs that made Cardano (ADA) analysts notice this pattern include the fact that Cardano (ADA) has been forming double-top patterns and has dipped below the bull market support level.

Both of these events also happened to Cardano (ADA) back in 2019 before it entered its downward trend, which is why Cardano (ADA) analysts are worried about the token’s future price.

Cardano (ADA) is currently trading at $0.3108, a 3.16% increase in the last 24h. However, regardless of the recent increase, experts are still saying that Cardano (ADA) will fall soon.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and should not be considered financial advice. The views expressed in this article may include the author’s personal opinions and do not reflect The Crypto Basic’s opinion. Readers are encouraged to do thorough research before making any investment decisions. The Crypto Basic is not responsible for any financial losses.

