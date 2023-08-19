Pixel Fold Likely To Launch In H2 2023 – Screen Rant









Those anticipating the Pixel Fold may have to wait a little longer as production isn’t starting as early as reported, but the delay is for the best.

The Google Pixel Fold is one of the most-anticipated smartphones this year, but a recent report says the device may launch later than initially expected. Rumors about a potential foldable smartphone from Google have been making the rounds for a few years now, but recent leaks have provided a clearer picture of the upcoming device. Leaks suggest that Google will join the foldable smartphone race in 2023 with a device closer to the Oppo Find N2 than the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in terms of design.

News from the Korean publication, The Elec, says that the Pixel Fold will enter mass production in the third quarter of the year. Earlier reports hinted at a release in the year's first half, with a debut in May at I/O 2023. If true, it appears as though Google will move the potential launch date to much later than expected, and will likely arrive with the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro.

The foldable was originally scheduled for a 2021 release but was then pushed to 2022 with a reported Q4 2022 launch. However, that didn't happen, and the device was expected to make its debut in the first half of 2023. This is the latest in a series of delays that have plagued the Pixel Fold. According to the source, mass production of certain parts, like the displays which Samsung Display will manufacture, will begin production in July or August.

The Pixel Fold is expected to have a 5.78-inch cover display and a 7.57-inch internal folding screen with ultra-thin glass. Despite the delay, Google's foldable may still lack some display technology features that will keep it behind competing smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and its successor, the Z Fold 5, which should be launched later this year. In addition, Google's phone won't have support for stylus input which is a bummer considering rivals like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Oppo Find N2 have this feature.

The delay is likely because Google wants to fine-tune specific aspects of the Pixel Fold. However, some rumored specifications are unlikely to change. The Pixel Fold is expected to launch with a Tensor G2 processor and 12GB of RAM. The Tensor G2, which powers the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, isn't the most powerful chipset on the market and trails behind other 2022 processors like the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. In terms of raw power, the Pixel Fold's older processor will fall behind smartphones powered by the 2023 flagship processor of choice, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. But Google's focus on offering a great software experience may be enough to get customers to choose the Pixel Fold over the competition.

