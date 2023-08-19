AT&T Encourages Shopping Small this Small Business Saturday – AT&T Newsroom









Why a company like AT&T is encouraging you to #ShopSmall this Small Business Saturday

Many people know of fables like, “The Tortoise and the Hare” and “The Lion and the Mouse”. But have you heard of “The Elephant and the Ant”?

Put simply, there is an elephant who many thought was the strongest in the jungle due to his large size. Contrarily, there is an ant that many overlooked because of his small size. One day, the ant showed the jungle that his body was little, but his bite was strong, ensuring they never underestimated him again.

At AT&T, we may be a large company, but we recognize the strength of small businesses and understand the impact they have on all of our lives. That’s why we commissioned a survey, conducted by OnePoll, to highlight the BIG impact of shopping small. We knew the results would be surprising, but we were even shocked by some of the findings.

For starters, nine in 10 (93%) people rely on a small business for events in their lives. That can include everything from manicures and pedicures (54%) to handyman services (45%) and haircuts (44%). Gen Z respondents went a step further by saying they are most likely to frequent e-commerce shops (59%).

Check out the video below for more interesting stats:

Small businesses are such an integral part of our daily lives that being able to reach them when needed is essential. For example, imagine needing to make a hair appointment without the ability to call or text your beautician. Or think about how difficult it would be to buy a personalized gift for your anniversary without access to the internet. AT&T may be a large company, but we take pride in being able to connect you to the small businesses that bring you joy.

That’s not all, though.

As mighty as small businesses are on their own, we know they need additional support and resources as well. So to help, we offer a variety of tools and services that can help them drive business growth, reduce costs, and improve their customer experience.

Take AT&T Fiber as an example. With our super-fast, multi-gig internet speeds, small businesses can upload new products to their e-commerce stores more quickly, respond to online customer support questions faster, and keep your shared data more secure. And similarly, with AT&T wireless services, the small businesses we support can leverage 5G speeds to help you in times of high call volume. So even if you’re in the middle of a festival, football game, or a New Year’s Eve event, you can always reach your favorite small businesses.

At AT&T, we recognize the responsibility we have in adding value to society, but we also recognize that small businesses add just as much value. So, this Small Business Saturday, we encourage you to #ShopSmall and show the incredible small businesses you love, just how much of an impact they have on your life.

