VALORANT Patch 6.03 Release Date – GGRecon

While it is coming not too long after the last set, the VALORANT 6.03 patch notes still bring forward changes that are hopefully welcomed by the community. We seem to get the odd big VALORANT update every once in a while, but it is great to see these regular smaller patches that help keep the balance stable.

So, carry on reading the rest of this guide below to see all of the changes arriving in the VALORANT 6.03 patch notes.

Killjoy

Raze

Swiftplay

Adjusted Sage, Neon, Jett, and Yoru’s hair heights to fit within our standardised vertical range.

● AI (such as Skye’s Seekers [X]) will now travel through the crouch-only connection on Pearl near the Defender’s spawn area.

● Fixed a bug where KAY/O would sometimes be able to move after being downed during NULL/cmd (X).

While our VALORANT Valentine’s gift to you will be a lovely set of patch notes, you can spend the special day with your favourite agent on the tropical banks of Lotus.

So, that’s all we currently know about the soon-to-arrive VALORANT patch 6.03. Find out how to view your VALORANT match history here if you want to stay up to date with your performances.

