The MrBeast ‘Blind Date in Italy’ Challenge Had a ‘Marvel Level’ Post Credit Moment That Many Missed – EssentiallySports

via Imago

March 4, 2023, Los Angeles, CA, USA: MrBeast attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards at Microsoft Theater on March 04, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Los Angeles USA – ZUMAs181 20230304_zea_s181_133 Copyright: xCaseyxFlaniganx

MrBeast is a trendsetter in the content creator space. He likes to experiment with very unique challenges with random strangers to create memorable moments. Let it be building a real-life Squid Game set or even just gifting a car to a stranger, Donaldson loves making memorable content.

A recent trend that we could notice in his videos is when he asks random strangers to do certain tasks for him for a huge prize. Jimmy or his team members would approach strangers and ask, would you do so and so activity for this much amount?

A video that was posted this Valentine’s Day had the same theme, but it had some aspects that were not revealed until now.

Jimmy Donaldson loves to surprise strangers with unique gifts. We have seen that countless times through his videos. MrBeast calls strangers to be contestants in his challenges, which feature an insane prize pool.

The latest trend that he is following is challenging strangers on the street for an extravagant adventure. Among them, one that caught the eye of the internet was the ‘Italian Blind Date’. Donaldson asked two strangers whether they would go on a blind date for $500. All expenses were covered by MrBeast.

John and Soniya decided to take up the challenge to go on an exquisite journey to Italy for their secret date. What unfolded can be compared to a very canonical romantic story. Both John and Soniya met each other on a bridge with a river background. They were covering their faces with a masquerade before introducing their names to each other.

They had a wonderful time together, strolling the aesthetic streets of Italy and even having a romantic lunch. This is what we saw during the Valentine’s Day version of the challenge on Instagram.

Many fans talked about the ‘love at first sight’ aspect of the video since its release, but it seems like Donaldson’s video had a ‘Marvel level’ post-credit scene which he did not reveal in Valentine’s Day video.

Jimmy introduced his ‘Director’s cut’ through YouTube shorts, which had a rather interesting post-credit scene. It seems like Soniya was not actually single. She hilariously stated that while they were talking and having food.

MrBeast, One of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People, Has a Billion Dollar Dream To Venture on Next

This was a hilarious turn that no one expected, and the expressions from John were priceless. Both ways it was a win-win for both of them as they got $500, a free trip to Italy, and even got featured in a MrBeast video.

Maybe there is more to this ‘romantic drama’ which Jimmy might release in an episodic manner through his social. Though this cannot be confirmed and is just a speculation. Donaldson, at the moment, surely would be gearing up for his next insane adventure with his crew.

Watch this Story: MrBeast Stuns Many Famous Personalities after hitting 100 Million YouTube Subscribers

What challenges do you want MrBeast to do next in his videos? Do mention them as comments below.

Aravind Menon

Edited By: Jito Tenson

