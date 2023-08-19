What's Coming To Disney+ In December 2022 (Canada) – What's … – What's On Disney Plus









Disney+ is getting plenty of new content throughout December in Canada with new episodes of “Willow”, “Welcome To Chippendales”, “The Santa Clauses”, “National Treasure: Edge Of History”, and much more.

NOTE – This list isn't complete and will be updated with new additions as they are announced. The list is also subject to change. Content may vary depending on your country, and this list is based on Canada's release schedule.

Recently divorced 41-year-old Toby Fleishman dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife Rachel disappears leaving him with 11-year-old Hannah and 9-year-old Solly and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return. As he balances parenting, the return of old friends Libby and Seth, a potential promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can finally face what happened to their marriage in the first place.



Greg enters the next grade with his confidence and friendships intact, and an eye on the new girl in town, Holly Hills . But at home, Greg is still at war with his older brother, Rodrick, so their parents have handed down the toughest “punishment” imaginable – forcing the boys to spend quality time with each other.

Superstar a cappella group Pentatonix needs inspiration for their annual holiday album. After getting locked in a mystical mailroom, a little Disney magic sends us on a whirlwind tour around the world, discovering holiday traditions and inspiration from Pentatonix fans across the globe. The journey leads the group to realize that wherever we find ourselves, it really is a small world, after all!



After suffering a near-death experience as a young girl, Darby Harper (Downs) gains the ability to see dead people. As a result, she becomes introverted and shut off from her high school peers and prefers to spend time counseling lonely spirits who have unfinished business on earth. But all that changes when Capri (Cravalho), the Queen Bee of the school’s most exclusive clique, unexpectedly dies in a freak hair straightening accident, resulting in the obvious cancellation of her upcoming “Sweet 17.” Capri, however, pleads with Darby from the other side to intervene and convince Capri’s friends to proceed with the party as planned. In order to appease the wrath of the undead diva, Darby must emerge from her self-imposed exile and reinvent herself — which along the way allows her to find new joy back in the land of the living.

Mickey, Minnie and their pals attempt to celebrate the perfect Christmas at their snowy cabin; when Pluto causes Santa to lose all the presents on his sleigh, the friends travel to the North Pole on a quest to save Christmas.

In “Criminal Minds: Evolution,” the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time. Original cast members continuing their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the dynamic cast as a recurring guest star in a season-long arc.

The Belchers go to a mini golf course on Thanksgiving morning.

Stewie finds himself in public disgrace after a popstar unleashes her fan base on him for a benign comment. Meanwhile, Peter gets lap band surgery and enjoys the merriment of excess skin.

Beef is recruited to pilot a super yacht owned by eccentric billionaire Dick Chateau. Wolf and Honeybee become convinced that a mysterious stranger is actually Wolf from the future.

Homer is stunned by his feelings of rage and resentment when Grampa becomes a doting stepfather to his girlfriend’s quirky young son. Lisa and Bart throw the ultimate slumber party.

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

The outrageous story of Somen “Steve” Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire—and let nothing stand in his way in the process.



Set in the ’30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

An epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty, “Willow” features a diverse international cast with Jonathan Kasdan, Ron Howard, Wendy Mericle, Kathleen Kennedy, and Michelle Rejwan serving as executive producers. The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.



Scott is taken to the Yule-verse where he learns the truth about how he came to be Santa. Meanwhile things at the North Pole get worse as more elves disappear and Christmas spirit is all but destroyed. Scott returns from the Yule-verse and, with Noel, heads back to the North Pole to save Christmas. Before he can, he is quickly captured by Simon. Carol, Cal and Sandra race back to the North Pole to help Scott.



In the second season, Reynie, Sticky, Kate and Constance, the four gifted orphans who were recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict, embark on another mission to save the world from the nefarious plans of his twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. When the kids discover that Mr. Benedict and Number Two have been kidnapped, they must piece together the riddles and clues within a perilous scavenger hunt set by Mr. Benedict to foil Curtain’s latest scheme. Relying on only their wits, intellect, and empathy, the charming group of misfits embark on a globe-trotting adventure by air, land, sea and pie truck, calling upon their special skills to solve the mysteries and rescue their lost comrades. Along the way, the kids experience the growing pains that come along with being part of their new “found family,” while remaining true to their unique selves. In the process, they discover what true happiness really means.



Four curious young dinosaurs named Rocky, Bill, Tiny, and Mazu go on adventures while following their herd. Rocky is the courageous one, Bill is the most timid, Tiny is the smallest yet most playful, and Mazu is the most inquisitive. The four friends look at things such as mapping the stars and searching for flowers but most importantly, they are asserting their independence and learning to do things away from the safety of the herd.

The summer training camp is over, and the fall tournament is near. The four members of the Kyoritsu sumo club are determined to win their first match. However, Ryota is unable to stay focused. Meanwhile, Kawarada from the ekiden club joins the sumo club, creating a team of five. In the women’s tournament, Honoka is matched up against Mayu.

Kermit, Piggy, Fozzie, Gonzo, Animal and their other friends explore their vast imagination to go on amazing adventures inside their nursery.

When teenage supervillain Havoc stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family members are forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.

Single mother Raven Baxter raises her children along with her friend, Chelsea. Things take a turn when Raven’s son starts showing psychic abilities.

What We Do in the Shadows, based on the feature film by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi,

documents the nightly exploits of vampire roommates Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry),

Nadja (Natasia Demetriou) and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) as they navigate the modern world of

Staten Island with the help of their human familiar, Guillermo (Harvey Guillén).

Sixteen-year-old Bri wants to be one of the greatest rappers of all time. Facing controversies and with an eviction notice staring down her family, Bri doesn’t just want to make it, she has to make it.

A man is kidnapped and one of his eyes removed by a gang of organ hunters; his eyes was transplanted into body of a serial killer; the unwilling donor now has terrible visions as he witnesses terrifying attacks on the residents of Seoul.

A group of young FBI recruits travel to the Quantico base in Virginia to receive training to become special agents. Unfortunately, some of them possess secrets unknown to others.

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

On the 10th anniversary of Violetta’s release, Tini gets together with her former castmates to celebrate, giving her fans an intimate, unique, and unforgettable show. Tini, Jorge Blanco, Candelaria Molfese, and Mercedes Lambre gave the audience a night to remember with their new versions of five of the show’s songs.

This intimate and inspirational film follows Tony Award-winning icon Idina Menzel on her path to realize a lifelong dream: headlining a concert at Madison Square Garden in her hometown of New York City. Featuring never-before-seen performance footage alongside raw and vulnerable interviews, the documentary follows Idina on an intimate journey as she juggles the challenges of being a working mom and wife on a grueling travel schedule while preparing to take the stage at the legendary arena.

Many years after their first Binge, Hags, Andrew, Sarah, and Kimi face the realities of adulthood as the annual Binge Day is moved to Christmas Eve. Amidst the chaos, Hags plans a proposal to Sarah, and Andrew deals with his rocky relationships.

In “Night at the Museum: Kahmunrah Rises Again,” Nick Daley is following in his father’s footsteps as night watchman at the American Museum of Natural History, so he knows what happens when the sun goes down. But when the maniacal ruler Kahmunrah escapes, it is up to Nick to save the museum once and for all.

The series tells the story of what happens every weekend, which sees Fred taking care of his girls Clara (15), Victoire (12) and Romy (9). Each has a different mother with whom she lives during the week. A new stepmother joins in this happy mix when Fred falls madly in love with Emma, a Canadian doctoral student in child psychology.

No episode details have been provided.

Tis the season for love, laughter and one of the most cherished stories of all time. Join Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy and all the hilarious Muppets in this merry, magical version of Charles Dickens’ classic tale. Michael Caine gives a performance that’s anything but “bah, humbug!” as greedy, penny-pinching Ebenezer Scrooge. One fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, these Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas. This new version will include the song the “When Love is Gone”,

Bob takes Linda and the kids to visit his mother’s grave, but finding the headstone is harder than he expected. Meanwhile, Teddy makes a grave mistake while doing repairs in the Belcher’s house.

Kima and her family host a very surprising visitor during Lone Moose’s “lower-48” exchange student week. Ham fails to care for a cactus.

A future tale of the will-they-won’t-they-I-guess-they-won’t-maybe-they-will of Springfield’s most unlikely couple.

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

Set on a remote island off the west coast of Ireland, “The Banshees Of Inisherin” follows lifelong friends Pádraic (Colin Farrell) and Colm (Brendan Gleeson), who find themselves at an impasse when Colm unexpectedly puts an end to their friendship. A stunned Pádraic, aided by his sister Siobhán (Kerry Condon) and troubled young islander Dominic (Barry Keoghan), endeavours to repair the relationship, refusing to take no for an answer. But Pádraic’s repeated efforts only strengthen his former friend’s resolve and when Colm delivers a desperate ultimatum, events swiftly escalate, with shocking consequences.

No episode details have been provided

The Calvins race against Simon to find the Santa coat in order to save Christmas. Simon realizes the error of his ways and steps aside to let Scott be Santa again. The elves return and everyone hustles to get this year’s Christmas deliveries pulled off in time. Scott takes his family on the delivery run, then they return to retake their place as the first family of the North Pole.

The Disney+ Original series “National Treasure” Edge of History” is an expansion of the “National Treasure” movie franchise told from the point of view of a young heroine, Jess – a brilliant and resourceful DREAMer in search of answers about her family – who embarks on the adventure of a lifetime to uncover the truth about the past and save a lost Pan-American treasure.



Ryota trains hard for the upcoming tournament, with Honoka advising him. Natsuko and Arisa are deeply moved to see the team united. Honoka’s graduation is approaching, and the thought of parting ways with Ryota saddens her. Meanwhile, she hears that Natsuko and Aoki are planning the first-ever co-ed tournament.

Wilderness guide and survival instructor Hazen Audel battles waterfalls, deadly swamps and freezing terrain as he climbs over the Andes.

Season 4 finds “Earn” (Donald Glover), “Alfred ‘Paper Boi’ Miles” (Brian Tyree Henry), “Darius” (LaKeith Stanfield) and “Van” (Zazie Beetz) back in their hometown. But the question is, has Atlanta changed, or have they? Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

A group of college students on a camping trip are swept up in a horrifying and deadly conspiracy decades in the making.

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

Yuki earns a living as a rental girlfriend. Rina drowns her loneliness in men. Aya constantly receives plastic surgery. Moe lives her way uninfluenced by others. Yua lives in the moment in the nightlife district. Each are riddled with their own complexes, worries and emotions. What lies ahead as they struggle to make their way in the world garners much empathy.

M, a mystery writer, has a girlfriend of five years named F. After an especially busy few weeks, he loses contact with her. Then a woman claiming to be her sister reveals that his girlfriend has been missing since Halloween. M begins the search for his girlfriend, but the people he meets along the way describe a woman very unlike the F he knew. Moreover, his own quiet life begins to change as his search drags him into other people’s problems.

Homer surprises Marge with the ultimate gift: an unforgettable performance from Italian opera superstar Andrea Bocelli and his 25-year-old son Matteo and 10-year-old daughter Virginia.

Toby tries to move on. Karen Cooper’s case comes to a head. Toby, Seth and Libby attend a reunion party. Libby reflects on her past.

From writer and director, Alice Rohrwacher, and Academy Award®-winning producer, Alfonso Cuarón, “Le Pupille” is a tale of innocence, greed and fantasy. This live action short is about desires, pure and selfish, about freedom and devotion, and about the anarchy that is capable of flowering in the minds of girls within the confines of a strict religious boarding school at Christmas.

For more than 90 years, Abbey Road Studios has been at the heart of the music industry. Fans journey every year to have their photo taken at the world-famous zebra crossing, and artists strive to follow in the footsteps of their heroes. In this personal film of memory and discovery, Mary McCartney guides us through nine decades to see and experience the creative magic that makes it the most famous and longest-running studio in the world. From classical to pop, film scores to hip-hop, Disney Original Documentary’s “If These Walls Could Sing” explores the breadth, diversity and ingenuity of Abbey Road Studios. Intimate interviews reveal how leading artists, producers, composers and the dedicated engineers and staff of Abbey Road all found their musical language and community, while vivid archive footage and session tapes give exclusive access to these famously private studios.



A surprising connection forces Deputy Director Bailey to ask the BAU to take a case involving young D.C. socialites who are bitten by a sadistic UnSub. But when the case turns political, the BAU finds themselves in the crosshairs from a high-powered senator. The team is led to a second shipping container that’s rigged to blow.

The Muppets set out on a global tour, performing in locations that include Berlin, Madrid, Dublin and London. Just after they perform in Berlin, they find themselves involved in a jewel heist.

Bob and Linda try to attend all three kids’ holiday performances at the same time.

Peter and Chris finish last in a “Generation Gap” game at a carnival, forcing them to try to reconnect. Brian starts to date a carny, whom he can’t break up with even after witnessing some of her crude habits.

When a long lost family friend shows up at Lone Moose’s White Elephant gift exchange, Beef is not pleased. Moon rescues a reindeer.

When Bart discovers a profitable glitch in an online game, he ropes Principal Skinner into his lucrative criminal enterprise. Marge and Maggie discover paradise.

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

CIA operative Carrie Mathison is on the lookout for an American prisoner who may have joined forces with Al-Qaeda. Released from hostage after eight years, Marine Nicholas Brody becomes her suspect.

After Jess discovers her late mother’s involvement in the treasure hunt, Jess becomes even more determined to unravel the secrets her mother never told her about their past. She enlists the help of her friends and Liam. This newly formed team of treasure hunters bonds as they decipher a clue handed down by the Masons and embark on a risky mission that sends them to a mansion once owned by and American icon.

No episode details have been provided

The last team left in the tournament is Hokuto Gakuin, Kyoritsu’s long-time rival. Saki tells the guys that they can compete in the co-ed tournament with Honoka if they win. Meiritsukan has already made it to the co-ed tournament, allowing Honoka to go up against Mayu once again. As she has never been allowed to compete in the national tournament as a female, Honoka strongly desires to compete in the co-ed tournament.

Tells the tale of a man who struggles to achieve his goal of becoming a casino mogul, however is majorly set back after a chain of unfortunate events. The man begins to risk everything he has, including his own life, to get himself back on track.

Directed and produced by Hannah Storm and her production company, Brainstormin’ Productions, the series follows the two young Black creators who strike a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with Nike, Inc.’s Jordan Brand in designing an innovative line of golf sneakers and apparel to be worn on and off the course. Their brand, Eastside Golf, is epitomized by a logo of a Black golfer, a unique insignia that they hope will disrupt the industry by authentically inspiring a community to break down barriers, aspire for excellence, and create a future where we all belong.

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

“Strange World” introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures.

ESPN covers monumental events in sports history featuring today’s finest storytellers from inside and outside of the sports world.

No episode details have been provided

Stewie and Doug compete for the honor of class “snack captain”.

No episode details have been provided

Nelson going to learn a good at hockey.

No episode details have been provided

No episode details have been provided

Step into Casa Madrigal for an unprecedented concert spectacular as the original voice cast of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning “Encanto” reunites at the Hollywood Bowl. Starring Stephanie Beatriz (as Mirabel), Adassa (as Dolores), Carolina Gaitán (as Pepa), Jessica Darrow (as Luisa), Diane Guerrero (as Isabela), Mauro Castillo (as Félix), Angie Cepeda (as Julieta) and Olga Merediz (as Abuela Alma) and special guests, including legendary Colombian superstars and multiple Latin Grammy Winners Carlos Vives and Andrés Cepeda, “Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl” turns the historic venue into the world of the animated film that became a global phenomenon. This live-to-film concert experience, featuring an 80-person orchestra, 50 dancers and out-of-this-world special effects, gives viewers a front-row seat to the unprecedented musical extravaganza celebrating the world, characters and songs of Disney Animation’s “Encanto.”

For the first time ever, Jess finds herself in a puzzle-solving slump when she can’t crack the clue found in the last episode. Her personal life isn’t any less confusing as she tries to figure out if she and Liam have romantic feelings for each other. At the wake for Liam’s grandpa, Jess and her friends meet famous treasure hunter Riley Poole (from the National Treasure movies) and enlist his help. Jess’s puzzle-solving skills are put to the test when she and Riley get caught in a deadly trap.

No episode details have been provided

Experts dive into the daily life of one of the most famous families in Latin America, the Montaners, offering a privileged access to the intimate moments of the family and a glimpse behind the scenes of the artistic career of each of its members

Jimmy Chin interviews top athletes who undergo challenging conditions as they constantly face death in their endeavours that require extraordinary feats of mental and physical strength

Mickey Mouse invites preschoolers to laugh and play along as he talks about everyday topics; featuring silly games and challenges.

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

No episode details have been released

There’s much more to a crocodile than terrifying jaws and spectacular ambush attacks. As one of the stealthiest predators in the natural world, more than half its life is spent hidden, underwater.

