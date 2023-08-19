AT&T May Have Nearly 200,000 Miles of Lead-Covered Phone … – Slashdot









Has anyone shown measurable lead contamination in the environment around these lead-clad cable runs?

Yes, as a matter of fact. https://news.slashdot.org/stor… [slashdot.org]

The WSJ link in that article is paywalled. There is this quote from TFS:

“WSJ reporters had researchers collect samples as part of their investigation. They “found that where lead contamination was present, the amount measured in the soil was highest directly under or next to the cables, and dropped within a few feet — a sign the lead was coming from the cable,” the article said

But I am also curious on the absolute numbers of this lead contamination. Will it be worth it to dig up 1000’s of miles of cab

Free WSJ link:

https://www.wsj.com/articles/l… [wsj.com]

This is fine other than brain damage caused by lead.

Our alpine lake has old ATT lead cables left in the water leaching lead contamination.

ATT says they won’t be removing them.

Are your lake lead levels high enough to cause brain damage?

Most people haven’t seen charts of heavy metals in produce.

Lead poisoning occurs when lead builds up in the body, often over months or years. Even small amounts of lead can cause serious health problems. Children younger than 6 years are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning, which can severely affect mental and physical development. At very high levels, lead poisoning can be fatal.

Lead-based paint and lead-contaminated dust in older buildings are common sources of lead poisoning in children. Other sources include contaminated air, water and soil. Adults who work

I thought that was caused by using AT&T — learn something new everyday… 🙂

I’m actually hesitant to fine them for something that was perfectly legal when they did it. And while I’m a big believer in the leaded gasoline->crime theory, on the scale of things, leaded gasoline is a lot more dangerous because it’s an inhalation hazard, then lead paint because kids can eat the chips, but this is apparently restricted to just around the cable, probably a couple feet down. We also don’t know the levels.

So yeah, not something to be allowing in installs now, but as you said, is it worth the extra exposure people will get from disturbing it, outside of specific situations. Something like “replace when found”?

agreed – this seems like a money grab at a corporation – i can assure you that in any body of water that has a telcom cable with lead cladding – there is significantly more lead in that body of water from lost fishing weights! it wasn’t till the early 2000s that states started banning the use of Lead in fishing weights, and there are a lot of tackle for sale even now that is made of lead….

Finding lead leaching out is important to know – but actual PPM maters for quantifying the actual risk profile..

Actually, you can still buy leaded gasoline today. LL100. Existing stocks of leaded paint were allowed to be sold and used. It was just you couldn’t sell new production for residential use. Hell, it’s still legal for select professional uses.

It’s rather traditional to grandfather this sort of stuff. As for the reason they’d be allowed to leave it in place, I already said that: Disturbing it will cause more problems than it solves, unless you’re going in there to fix stuff anyways. THEN you replace it

Even if what AT&T did was technically legal which, yes, should exempt them from criminal punishment; lead’s toxicity has been known literally for thousands of years (Discovered in the 2nd century BC by the Greeks.). Dumping it into the environment by any means is still reckless and negligent. And AT&T should still be on the hook for Every… Single… Red… Cent of the cost to remove it… ALL of it… and to repair any damage to the environment, wildlife, people, property, or community. The onl

So how mad are you going to be when the government gives ATT and friends money to clean up the mess? Probably on numerous occasions, much like our efforts to get broadband to the sticks. We’ll keep paying, they’ll “promise” and in another decade we’ll pay them again for the same promise.

Good luck? Because the end result of this is that AT&T declares bankruptcy, and now NOBODY is responsible for the cables. You might end up with millions of people without telecom services, if nobody is willing to auction the infrastructure in question.

That’s the result of policies like this in general. And worse, it doesn’t hit the original offenders, because they’re all dead/retired.

And here’s the deal – removing it will quite likely damage the environment, property, people, and such MORE than leavi

But I am also curious on the absolute numbers of this lead contamination. Will it be worth it to dig up 1000’s of miles of cables, both in money, and in creating more of a problem (disturbing the soil) to solve for something that while over a designated limit is still not a real danger to people or the environment.

This is the real question. We had asbestos in our attic, which we just got removed due to attic insulation work. Had we not done the attic work, the asbestos was embedded in material that would have posed no danger unless that material was scraped or damaged.

How much of the lead around the telco cables is leaching into the environment? This doesn’t seem like a hard problem to at least sample. In fact, it shouldn’t even take any sampling. Municipal water is already tested for lead. What do those levels

How much of the lead around the telco cables is leaching into the environment?

We regularly find, in an archaeological context, lead foils and thin sheets which were engraved with curses (“Gods inflict boils on the guy who stole my donkey!”, that sort of thing) before being cast into natural hot springs, graves, river crossings, …. all sorts of places.

Which in this context translates to “lead foil in the soil can last thousands of years, easily”. IT’s quite insoluble as the element.

That doesn’t make it “

the amount measured in the soil was highest directly under or next to the cables, and dropped within a few feet — a sign the lead was coming from the cable,” the article said

Precisely the same data also strongly indicates that the lead has low mobility in it’s buried environment.

If the lead were a mobile element, then it’s concentration 1 unit away from the putative source would be similar to it’s concentration 2 units away, 5 units, 10 units Though a similar profile could also indicate a high natural b

Which is from rainwater, the pH of which varies wildly, especially with birds shitting on the cables, thus causing the leaching. Unfortunately the only study I was able to find the pH of the water of in Lake Tahoe itself(Sampling in the human inhabited areas I discounted, though these too were well above 7) was over 50 years old. However, the pH was above 7.4 in all lake measurements, even to a depth of 460 meters. Elemental lead in a non-acidic environment tends to be stable.

> especially with birds shitting on the cables

Excellent point.

For the same reason measure the pH of the organic muck on the lakebed rather than the open water.

Contamination, yes.

“WSJ reporters had researchers collect samples as part of their investigation. They “found that where lead contamination was present, the amount measured in the soil was highest directly under or next to the cables, and dropped within a few feet — a sign the lead was coming from the cable”

I don’t have a WSJ account, does anything in that report indicate what the lead levels found WERE?

Lead occurs naturally in 50-400ppm levels quite widely in the environment.

In water it’s considered ok at

The action of removal will present more lead contamination than leaving it alone.

But, aren’t there fixes for that on the DSLAM specifically on the line side?

Yes! Unreliable DSL is a terrible problem. Lead contamination pales in comparison.

Sure. Unreliable DSL is an environmental problem. My home environment was diminished by my lame DSL service. That is long gone, now I have eco-friendly cable service, soon to be replaced by even more eco-friendly optical fiber…

Since this thread started out as a discussion of the environmental consequences of lead sheath cable around the country, focusing on the environmental aspects makes all the sense in the world. Ain’t nobody talking about twisted pair or POTS service anymore, that’s a whole another world of limited and legacy uses. It’s not about quality of service. It’s not about the technology per se. It’s not about the IT ramifications, they’re all complaining about lead buried in the ground. And maybe the stuff in the air

Do you think telehealth can save lives?

People who want DSL have dialup as their other option.

Generalization. Starlink is building out well, competitors in the LEO satellite service are coming, and DSL candidates most often have cable available. In the Phoenix area we see multiple fiber alternatives building.

Broadband access is a terrestrial issue. Rural areas are about to get another broken promise with billions sent to the incumbents to do what was promised in 2009, and before that even.

Access is possible for virtually anyone in the US, it is cost that differentiates.

Lawyering in a court of law or a court of public opinions isn’t going to do anything about that lead.

Nor will extracting damage$ on behalf of some possibly fictional victim of these lead sheathed cables.

The handling and exposure to actually extract, replace and dispose of the cable will likely be significantly more hazardous to those required to do the work than the potential impact to the environment which is limited to soil within a foot or so of the cables at most and is only at a level that would have negligible impact to the environment as a whole and is similar to the replacements cables made from copper and aluminium.

*Citation needed.

The ATT lead cables in our alpine lake are under water. Lead contamination spreads to the entire body of water and into drinking water. Lead causes brain damage.

As someone who deals with a lot of telcomm services from various providers, let me simplify and make more accurate your statement: ATT causes brain damage.

What’s the ppm of lead contamination in the lake? How much worse is it going to get from leaving the cable there, and how much worse will it get from disturbing the cable during removal?

What was the ppm of lead contamination before installation of the cable?

Not saying you’re wrong per se, but removal of the cable might not be the safest course of action.

No safe level of lead.

How is leaving lead in place where it will continue to leach into water better than removing it?

The action level for drinking water is usually 15ppb in more than 10% of samples. If it isn’t drinking water then natural sources of lead can push it higher without any relevant agency taking action. Plus there could be other man made contamination.

It would help to know what additional contamination stems from the lead-clad cabling.

Furthermore, that cable probably won’t leech forever. It may have already reached chemical equilibrium with the environment to the point that it is now coated in a stable oxide

Yeah, so rodents, floods, earthquakes, digging for an independent reason, children playing, other animals etc. will NEVER disturb the existing homeostasis ?

Not to mention disturbances in the air, causing acid rain, again further leaching the lead into the environment. NEVER is a long time.

Lead contamination spreads to the entire body of water and into drinking water.

Testing for this is simple, so you must have actual numbers. I’ll wait…

Ah, I see my dick riding mod hates clean water. Makes sense, I guess. They hate clean moderation, too.

Lawyering is what forces ATT to get rid of the cables.

“Getting rid of those cables” may cause more contamination than letting them be. Per last week’s wsj article on the subject.

Lawyering just lines lawyers’ pockets.

ATT won’t do anything unless they are forced to by government or lawyers. They have a duty to their shareholders to screw the public to make more money.

Only the WSJ could come up with the logic that removing the lead causes more contamination.

Only a treehugging stoner can fail to understand that digging up and manhandling something can cause it to release its contaminants more than not digging it up and manhandling it.

I’m wondering why they used lead in the first place? For EMI shielding or maybe environmental protection?

All this was gone into a few days ago when the original story was posted to slashdot:

https://news.slashdot.org/comm… [slashdot.org]

Because lead is one of the few things that works in those environments, it doesn’t leach like plastics and oils do, it doesn’t rust like steel or other metals do, it can handle different pH levels in the soil without needing to replace every so often.

Lead is useful, yes, it contaminates the soil around it, but the leaching from lead into the environment is very slow over time (hence why we use it, because other metals and plastics degrade much quicker) but unless you EAT the dirt, you aren’t in any danger of lead poisoning (at which point you will probably have a ton of other health issues like tetanus, anthrax, valley fever or botulism).

Rats, no mod points. Oh well, yes metallic lead protects the wires inside the bundle very well. If some does corrode it doesn’t go far the the soil, as soon as the lead finds a sulfate or sulfide ion it grabs it and now it’s dirt again.

Lead dissolves in nitric acid, acetic acid, a little in citric acid, and in hot hydrochloric acid. Otherwise it pretty much just sits there. Oh, and fluorosilicic acid will dissolve it too.

but unless you EAT the dirt, you aren’t in any danger of lead poisoning (at which point you will probably have a ton of other health issues like tetanus, anthrax, valley fever or botulism).

Let me see if I’m understanding this. Rain water leached lead from the cables to the soil. But the lead is going to stay in the soil and not propagate further?

Essentially correct. Though I don’t think the rain water dissolves the lead. Iif it did, lead would leach very far into the dirt, which it does not appear to do. Rather it washes away some of the lead that is mechanically worn off the cables. Just like washing your hands after handling solder.

The risk of contamination is probably much higher from digging up and removing of the lead-sheathed wires than if they are left alone, even abandoned. Also we don’t know what long-term harm comes from the plastics t

> but unless you EAT the dirt, you aren’t in any danger of lead poisoning

But I insist my enemies eat dirt all the time. Most act like they complied.

>>The sportfishing group sued AT&T over cables that are allegedly “damaged and discharging lead into Lake Tahoe.”

Would these be the same sportfishermen that used lead sinkers on their lines? Or go duck hunting and fire lead shot that lands in the lake?

Lead shot for migratory birds (including ducks) was banned in 1991. Lead remains the standard for sinkers, as far as I know.

states are banning lead sinkers, and national parks ban them.

https://angling-international…. [angling-in…tional.com]

Lead fishing sinkers are banned in several mountain lakes in Washington.

I believe the shot is mostly bismuth now. Google says if it’s not pure lead, it’s “lead-coated copper, or of non-lead components such as steel, bismuth, tungsten and other materials.”

“AT&T estimates that lead-clad cables represent less than 10 percent of its copper footprint of roughly two million sheath miles of cable, the overwhelming majority of which remains in active service,” AT&T wrote in a court filing yesterday…”

And yet I wonder how much of that overwhelming majority was already paid for by taxpayers to be ripped out and replaced, a few Congressional Telecommunications Projects ago? Should we perhaps see if there’s any documentation on that before ignorantly voting in favor of handing them millions more, or perhaps we call them on their claim of in use first?

In our wireless era of cable-cutters who don’t know how to even dial a landline phone, I have my doubts as to how many urgent-millions they really need, especially following the whole gotta-do-it-NOW spam scam playbook with the whole OMGWTF hype and panic with the lead and all…

… “get the lead out,” both literally and figuratively [dictionary.com] speaking.

What’s the issue here? Don’t eat the cables and you’ll be fine. I did some small RTFM’ing and it looks like the contamination is a few feet around the cables. So what?

yeah it’s not like some mythical water from the sky could carry lead into water table, where lead can bind with carbonates and then contaminate drinking water, right?

ATT wants to destroy the wired telephone network and force us all to go wireless, but there are still laws in place that force them to provide service

I suspect that this is a sneaky, back-door strategy to allow them to remove and not replace the old cables, while claiming environmental justification

The wired telephone network is one of the most reliable technological inventions in history and it will be a sad day when it is destroyed

It took a lot of maintenance to keep it reliable though. The reason I got a cell phone is because the phone company couldn’t be bothered to keep the lines operating.

Yeah, in my experience, the POTS lines of decades ago were the most reliable, but these days cell phones edge out land lines in reliability. They have really, really dropped the ball.

It’s mostly due to lack of regulation.

The hot setup would be to start replacing their wired network with a fiber infrastructure. This still meets the requirements for providing a wired network, while giving a much needed boost in capacity and reliability.

But who am I kidding?

There’s no way they volunteer to do that without first getting a new $100B subsidy to do it. And even then they won’t, just like they didn’t with the last $100B subsidy they received for this kind of thing. Can’t afford to do the actual work when you have executive bonuses and stock buybacks to pay for!

The government needs some kind of leverage. Like, you make a certain amount of progress in this time frame, or we cancel all exclusivity rights. And then provide regular milestones that must be met to retain exclusivity. We’ve tried the carrot, now we need to try the stick.

I couldn’t agree more. If companies want taxpayer subsidies, then they need to deliver on what the taxpayers are giving them that money for. Contractual claw-backs, progress milestones, and if they don’t deliver they get the money clawed back at the very least. If they’re a cable operator that because reasons are not “common carriers” then an extra stick to beat them with would be that if they don’t deliver, they BECOME common carriers and must open their networks.

The government tit needs to have less su

In that case, yeah, they need to be pulled up. I suspect some of the cost could be mitigated by selling the copper.

On ammunition, it’s already an issue, and there are lead free variants available now, either solid copper or steel core. I’m told that a side effect of this is the round more likely to strike sparks off rocks, which could potentially increase the chance of wildfires. But hey, no lead.

So I see a few possibilities — (a) AT&T will lobby for an exception and that can gets kicked down the road, (b) AT&T is forced to replace the cables, and uses the opportunity to install a modern fiber infrastructure and drag the network kicking and screaming into the 20th century (that’s not a misprint), (c) AT&T replaces the lead sheathed cable with a different kind of twisted pair, continuing to limit their customer base to 1.2 Mb DSL when all the rest of the world has gig fiber.

I’m voting for a or c. I would bet large money that b never happens.

This is basic chemistry.

maybe the water/rain in question is slightly acidic to get it to leach out.

Tell that to the people of Flint, MI.

Elemental lead will bind to carbonate and lead carbonates will dissolve in drinking water. This is basic chemistry.

AT&T “contends that it stopped using the Cables in or around the 1980s or earlier, that the Easements therefore have terminated, and that Defendant no longer owns the Cables,”

“Socialize the negative externalities, privatize the profits (hallowed be their names). Screw you, plebs.”

See also: The ongoing poisoning of Earth’s biosphere with CO2.

