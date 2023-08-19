What's Coming to Netflix UK in June 2023 – What's on Netflix











Your look at what’s coming to Netflix UK including all the new movies and series throughout June 2023.

Summer is only inches away, and alongside some much-needed Sun, June will bring some exciting new movies and TV shows on Netflix UK. Here’s your preview of everything coming to Netflix in June 2023.

As always, you can find weekly recaps of what’s new on Netflix UK throughout June 2023 throughout our new on Netflix UK hub.

Please note: this does not represent the full list of new titles coming in June 2023. This preview will be updated in the coming weeks with more titles as they’re announced.



What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix UK in June 2023? Let us know in the comments below!

