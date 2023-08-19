How to change the VALORANT install path – Upcomer









Hit enter to search or ESC to close

Guides

Move your Valorant install path with these easy steps!

03/14/2023

Provided by John Carlo Vijuan Gekko getting a kill on Raze in a 1v1 clutch situation on Ascent in Valorant

VALORANT has a considerable size on the HDD/SSD for a free-to-play FPS. However, some users may want to install VALORANT in a different drive from the default one. This guide will show you how to change the VALORANT install path without redownloading the game.

This method applies to people who will download VALORANT and want a specific location for their install path. Here’s how to do it:

Once you install VALORANT in your drive, there’s no convenient way to transfer the install location to another one. Here’s how you move VALORANT from one install path to another:

That’s all you need to know about moving VALORANT to a different location on your storage system or even into a completely different one. Hopefully, Riot implements a more convenient solution to this minor problem. You can now practice Gekko on your new SSD with faster loading times.

Related: Learn how to uninstall VALORANT on Dot Esports.

© Copyright 2022 | All Rights Reserved

News

Videos

About

Contact Us

Download app

Terms of Use

Privacy

source







