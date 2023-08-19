New Google Pixel Feature Drop arrives with improvements across … – Notebookcheck.net

Google has officially announced the rollout of its latest Pixel Feature Drop, a week after details of this month’s Feature Drop leaked online. As expected, the update contains various new features and improvements that Google claims will further optimise device functionality and enhance the user experience across its Pixel product stack. For reference, while some features will eventually be available across all Android devices, Google has issued the March Feature Drop to the Pixel 4a 5G through Pixel 7 Pro.
For example, Google has opened up Magic Eraser to all Pixel smartphones. However, the feature is accessible via the Google Photos app on any Android or iOS device. Additionally, Google claims to have refined Night Sight for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, which should now operate as fast on these models as their successors. Google has not mentioned whether faster Night Sight captures are also headed to the Pixel 6a though, despite its reliance on the same Google Tensor SoC as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.
Moreover, the latest Feature Drop changes Health Connect to a pre-installed app; previously, Google only offered Health Connect through the Google Play Store. In short, Google markets Health Connect as a way to simplify health and fitness data sharing with third-party apps. Elsewhere, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro owners can use their smartphones as car keys with BMWs manufactured from 2022 onwards. Google has also enabled Fast Pair on Chromebooks and provides oversight of all timers across all Pixel devices without unlocking your phone, albeit only in English and the US for now. Please see Google’s blog post for more details.
