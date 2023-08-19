Ripple (XRP), Avalanche (AVAX) holders jumping to African token … – Crypto News Flash









Once upon a time, investors had no options when it came to African investments, let alone crypto ones. But now, a new player has entered the game – DPAT. Owners of Ripple (XRP) and Avalanche (AVAX) are paying attention to this African token, and it’s not difficult to figure out why. Join the adventure and discover the potential of DPAT.

With its distinctive approach to opening African infrastructure to international investors based on the principles of web3 and distributing ownership and governance to users in a transparent way, Direct Property Africa Token (DPAT) has emerged as a prolific competitor to popular tokens. This approach is fuelling excitement for the project’s growth.

XRP, the native currency of Ripple network, has consistently maintained its position among top cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. Ripple is a payment settlement system and a currency exchange network facilitating global institutional transactions.

XRP leverages a consensus protocol for the selection of validators to verify transactions. As a result, it facilitates faster, more secure and more efficient transactions in comparison to other cryptocurrencies.

Large financial institutions have been quick to adopt Ripple as their choice of transaction platform. Some of the popular examples of Ripple users include the Bank of America and Santander bank.

However, one of the crucial factors underlying the depreciation of XRP is the never-ending legal battle with the SEC. Price action investors are now getting tired and looking for alternatives like DPAT.

Avalanche is an open and programmable smart contract development platform that supports the development of decentralized applications. AVAX is the native cryptocurrency of the platform, which helps in the payment of transaction fees alongside staking for network security. Avalanche features compatibility with Solidity and offers a sturdy platform for developing DeFi protocols, NFTs, and stablecoins.

The price of AVAX token has increased by around 6.3% in the past 10 days however the long-term trend is downwards, and holders are jumping to DPAT with its solid fundamentals and the backing of an entire continent meaning inevitable profits at launch.

The DPAT protocol is revolutionizing the way retail investors can access African infrastructure investments. This innovative platform allows investors to purchase tokens that represent ownership in development projects in major African cities like Cape Town and Accra, providing liquidity for developers and infrastructure builders to construct residential homes, commercial property, internet service infrastructure, roads, power stations, and more.

With the team fully KYC’d by Coinsult and the smart contract successfully audited by SolidProof allowing the DPAT team to focus on helping the global crypto community support the development of Africa and receive ROI in a secure, transparent, and decentralized way.

As of now, infrastructure projects in Africa are slated to demand around $400 billion by 2040. Therefore, the demand for innovative financial solutions such as DPAT is an inevitable highlight for the growth of infrastructure projects. There are 54 countries in Africa and all need access to alternative finance to develop infrastructure to cope with their increasing populations and growing middle classes.

Analysts are predicting a bright future for Africa’s infrastructure token DPAT and an even brighter future for African economic growth in general.

