iPhone prices: How much does an iPhone cost? – Macworld

iPhones come in a range of models that are designed to fit your pocket and your budget, but how much will Apple’s current offerings set you back? Here’s a breakdown of the iPhone line-up, including which is the cheapest and most expensive of Apple’s iPhones.

If you’re thinking of buying an iPhone today, but don’t have a big budget, then the cheapest model available is the iPhone SE (2022). It’s also the one with the smallest display (4.7-inch) and the last remaining device to retain the physical Home button.

It is also possible to save money on other iPhone handsets if you’d prefer a larger screen and Face ID. Apple currently sells the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini at a discount compared to when they first launched–so you can pick up a premium model from the last couple of years all while saving some money at the same time. If you don’t need the latest and greatest, then the iPhone 12, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are all brilliant iPhones.

It is also possible to buy cheaper iPhones from Apple’s Refurbished Store. These iPhones have been refurbished, but come with a one year warranty. Another option is not to buy your iPhone from Apple, but to look for deals one of the various Apple resellers. We track deals on all the iPhone handsets–check out our round up of the best iPhone deals this month. We also have guides to the best deals for iPhone 14 and the best deals for iPhone 13.

If you aren’t sure which iPhone is best for you read our guide to choosing the best iPhone.

The iPhone SE (2022) is Apple’s cheapest iPhone right now. It’s ideal for those who want a smaller iPhone and a Home button.

Here’s how much the iPhone SE (2022) costs if you buy one from Apple:

The next cheapest iPhone is the iPhone 12, which launched back in 2019 but is still a reasonably good handset for anyone who doesn’t need the maximum in power. Just be aware that the iPhone 12 base model starts out at 64GB of storage, which we feel is a bit tight.

Here’s how much the iPhone 12 costs if you buy one from Apple:

The iPhone 13 mini is expected to be the last of the smaller iPhones we’ll see for a while, as the mini model was dropped from the iPhone 14 line-up. So if you want the smallest iPhone you will ever be able to get this is the one for you.

Here’s how much the iPhone 13 mini costs if you buy one from Apple:

There’s not a huge difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 so if you aren’t bothered about having a slightly better version of the same processor and features like Action Mode, then you should get the cheaper handset.

Here’s how much the iPhone 13 costs if you buy one from Apple:

If you are prepared to spend a little more and want the latest iPhone you will need to consider the iPhone 14 and its larger brother the iPhone 14 Plus. If you want the ultimate iPhone handset then the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are the ones to consider.

As we said above, there’s not a huge difference between the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, but there are some new features that might interest you. For example, we love Action Mode, which allows you to film video while moving, plus there is also the new Emergency SOS feature.

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 costs if you buy one from Apple:

The iPhone 14 essentially comes in two sizes: the smaller handset with its 6.1-inch screen, and a larger version that has a 6.7-inch screen. This the first time Apple has offered a larger screen with the standard iPhone. So if you are after a phablet-style iPhone, without having to pay the premium attached to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this is the one for you.

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Plus costs if you buy one from Apple:

Should you require the highest build quality and specifications that Apple can offer, then there is no other option than the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These are both premium powerhouses that hold every trick Apple can fit into a handset. They have prices to match though.

The iPhone 14 Pro is the same size as the iPhone 14, but the processor is a generation newer, and therefore more powerful, and the camera much better. There are many other enhancements that make this a better handset–but it has a much higher price.

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Pro costs if you buy one from Apple:

Here’s how much the iPhone 14 Pro Max costs if you buy one from Apple:

If all of these iPhone prices seem a bit high to you, then it’s always worth considering a refurbished model. These usually come with warranties and money-back guarantees that make it just like buying a new iPhone, but with the bonus of them being cheaper.

Check out our where to buy a second-hand or refurbished iPhone guide for more details, and be sure to also read our roundup of the latest iPhone deals to see if you can pick up a bargain.

If you don’t buy your iPhone directly from Apple you may also be able to pick up a bargain. We track deals on all the iPhone handsets so we always have the best prices on offer. Check out our round up of the best iPhone deals this month.

Once you have your new iPhone read our guide to setting up a new iPhone and transferring data from an old iPhone.

