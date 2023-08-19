How to Fix Valorant Version Mismatch Error – The Nerd Stash









Valorant is a popular first-person shooter game and played by millions of players since its launch in 2020. However, the game has its fair share of issues, particularly regarding error codes. One of the most commonly encountered error codes is the Valorant “Version Mismatch” error, which tends to pop up when trying to connect and play the game with friends.

This error occurs when different players use different game versions, usually due to staggered patch releases in different regions. This means that one of the players trying to connect to the game is using an outdated version of the Valorant client and will need to update the game before they can continue playing.



The solution to this issue is simple. Players need to exit the game, relaunch the Riot Client installed on their computer, and then follow the prompt to download the latest version. If they are not prompted to download the update, they may need to redownload the game or rerun the installer to get the latest update.

Once the download is complete, players can try connecting to the game again, and they should only encounter the issue once the next update is released. Some regions may receive patches earlier than others, so players may need to wait for the update to go live before they can download it.

However, in some cases, the Version Mismatch error may persist even after updating the game. In such cases, players may need to completely uninstall the game and reinstall a fresh copy to ensure that all the necessary files are placed correctly.

So, the Version Mismatch error can be easily solved by updating the game to the latest version. Players need to exit the game, relaunch the Riot Client, and follow the prompt to download the latest update. If the issue persists, they may need to uninstall and reinstall the game.

It’s important to note that updates may go live in different regions at different times, so players may need to wait for the update to become available in their region.

