TMS Network (TMSN) Price Prediction: Will It Be Able To Surpass … – Tekedia









The prevailing market winter has lessened the value of long-standing cryptos, Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX). On the contrary, a new project, TMS Network (TMSN), has been cruising at a lightning fast speed. The presale phase of TMS Network (TMSN) has begun, and raised about $3.50 million within a month. So, people are joining it rapidly to gain the most from the early phase.

Solana (SOL) is one of the leading blockchain networks for NFTs. But the Solana (SOL) network has suffered a massive blow in the past few months. The trading volume, and floor prices of the Solana (SOL) NFT space has severely plunged. Amid the ongoing slump in Solana (SOL) NFT prices, Formfunction has become the worst sufferer. Formfunction, an NFT marketplace based on the Solana (SOL) network, has announced closing down its operations after only 13 months of its launch. The price of Solana (SOL) has fallen by 19% on the monthly chart. Consequently, the current trading price of Solana (SOL) has come down to $19.43, which is 93% below its all-time high of 260.06.

Ranked 18th by market capitalization, Avalanche (AVAX) is a smart contract blockchain platform. Avalanche (AVAX) works on the proof-of-stake consensus protocol. Launched in 2020, Avalanche (AVAX) shot to fame for its low transaction cost, faster speed, and high throughput. Recently, Avalanche (AVAX) was in the news for partnering with esports giant, TSM, to develop web3 products. However, the price of Avalanche (AVAX) is yet to make a positive run. The price of Avalanche (AVAX) has fallen by 20% in the last 30 days. As a result, Avalanche (AVAX) currently trades at $15.63, which is 89% below its all-time high of $146.22.

TMS Network (TMSN) has been built to solve prevailing trading issues, like centralization, high fees, slow transaction times, opaqueness, and low profits. It utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate crypto trading with its unique business plan. TMS Network (TMSN) has developed a state-of-the-art decentralized protocol that facilitates the online trading of digital assets, including futures, stocks, Forex, cryptocurrencies, and CFDs.

TMS Network (TMSN) sanctions the trading of several digital assets. This, in turn, sustains high liquidity on the platform. TMSN is the native cryptocurrency of TMS Network’s ecosystem. TMS Network (TMSN) has also devised a new market mechanism related to the sharing of revenue. All TMSN token holders will be receiving a portion of the revenue, which the network will earn through charging commissions on transactions.

TMS Network (TMSN) has earned the utmost trust of investors by facilitating transparent, and error-free trade activities. TMS Network (TMSN) is outfitted with an easy-to-navigate user interface. All financial proceedings on this blockchain network are run by its smart contracts. The utilization of smart contracts has also kept all middlemen away from the network. Thus, TMS Network (TMSN) is able to allow people to finalize their trade activities at a nominal fee.

TMS Network’s USP is its scalability, which helps the platform manage a rising number of trade activities without hurting its speed. TMS Network (TMSN) also enhances the trading experience through its various educational resources, like trading signals and market analysis. TMS Network (TMSN) is currently in stage 2 of its presale phase, and has registered an increase of about 1200% from its initial value of $0.003. A TMSN token is currently available to purchase at $0.038. The platform has raked in over $3.50 million in just a few weeks of its launch, and the coming weeks are looking more promising.



Thus, experts believe that the coming weeks are more promising for TMS Network token holders. The current price of a TMS Network token is $0.039.

