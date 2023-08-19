iOS 17: How to Create Live Stickers in Messages – MacRumors









In iOS 17 and iPadOS 17, both currently in beta, Apple has added several new features to its Messages app to make communicating with other Apple users more creative and fun. One of these new features is the ability to turn Live Photos into Live Stickers. Keep reading to learn how it works.



If you’re a long-time iPhone or iPad user, you’ll likely be familiar with ‌Live Photos‌ – photos that capture 1.5 seconds of video before and after you take a picture, with the aim of adding a little bit of life and movement to still images.

In ‌iOS 17‌ and ‌iPadOS 17‌, you can now take subjects in your ‌Live Photos‌ and turn them into Live Stickers for use in Messages and elsewhere. As the name suggests, Live Stickers are basically looping animated stickers that you can share with family, friends, and the wider world.

Creating Live Stickers couldn’t be simpler. Here’s how to create them in the Messages app for instant use in your conversations.

That’s all there is to it. Note that if you add an effect to your creation with the Add Effect option, it will cease to be a Live Sticker and instead become a standard static sticker.

