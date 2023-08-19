Smarten up your home with cheaper Echo devices that come with a … – XDA Developers









There are several Echo devices that come with a free smart bulb.

Turning your house into a smart home isn't very difficult, and you don't really have to go all-out from the get-go, as you can definitely start small. While we're pretty sure you already have a smart TV at home and a smartphone in your pocket, an Alexa-powered speaker could come in handy for your home, right?

Well, ahead of the holidays, if you're buying a new Echo Dot, Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, or the Echo 4th Gen, you can get a free smart bulb! That's pretty awesome, right? Smart bulbs can be quite expensive, so getting a free one to try things out a bit can be a great way to see if you want to invest in more of these.

This may not be the lowest price we’ve ever seen for the Echo Dot, especially with Black Friday having just passed, but it’s a great value either way. Plus, you’re getting a completely free Sengled Bluetooth color bulb to go with your order

You can also get the Echo Dot 5th Gen with Clock and the 4th Gen Echo with the same free Bluetooth color bulb from Sengled.

We're also quite partial to the new Echo Studio, the absolutely stunning high-fidelity smart speaker. It's one of the new Amazon Echo devices that we really enjoyed. While it's absolutely great if you can add some Echo Dots to the mix with your Studio, it's not mandatory because you can definitely use it on its own to listen to any of your favorite songs. Of course, you can use any of these devices to control your new smart bulbs, asking Alexa to turn the lights on and off from any corner of the house. You can even dim the lights if you don't want to turn them off completely.

The Echo Studio is a great smart speaker from Amazon and you can get it for 25% off ahead of the holidays. You will also get the free Sengled smart bulb to sweeten the deal!

So make sure to grab one of these deals, saving up to $55 depending on what model you choose. Plus, the Bluetooth light bulb you're getting for free is also worth just under $10.

Gabriela has a degree in Journalism and started her writing career over 16 years ago. She loves writing about all things tech and she’s always looking for great deals. When she’s not writing, she loves gaming, reading, and – when time allows – painting.

