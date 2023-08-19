Roku Owners: Having Trouble Finding the New Max? – The TV Answer Man









TV Answer Man, I read your article about the new Max streaming service that used to be HBO Max. I have had HBO Max and Roku but I can’t get Max this morning. I want to watch all the new 4K titles!! What’s the deal? — Bob, Orlando, Florida.

Bob, HBO Max today has changed its name to just Max, dropping the HBO. The new service has more programming, including more than 1,000 show episodes and movies in 4K.

Roku is on the list of supported devices, but some owners of the streaming device are having trouble this morning making the switch from HBO Max to Max. Here’s what you need to do:

As of this writing, the Max app was not available yet in the Roku channel store. But if you click on your HBO Max app, and then hit the asterisk button on your remote, it will call up a list of options. One of them is search for updates. Click on that and it will automatically switch your HBO Max to Max with all the new programming and 4K titles.

Your login information and viewing profiles will also automatically switch over so you don’t have to do anything else besides watching your shows.

To learn more about the new Max, see our article here.

Bob, hope that helps. Happy viewing and stay safe!

Max isn’t working on my Roku. Uninstalled, reinstalled, logged in, restarted system…I click on Max and the Max app fills the screen as if launching normally…I hear half of the Max app’s “welcome chime” before the screen goes black and returns me to Roku home page….any suggestions? Thanks ☺️

Same here

Thank you! The only difference is that I didn’t have to ‘click’ on the HBO Max channel, just highlight it in the menu of channels. Then the star button brings up the option to upgrade. After a few seconds it was working. Didn’t even have to log in again.

I can binge Succession again! Why oh why wouldn’t they have the channel ready for this roll out?

I was doing exactly what it said in the article and it wasn’t working so I came to the comment section to see if anyone had figured it out and your instructions worked!! Thank you so much 😊

This worked for me also, thank you.

OMG thank you!! this was so f*d up! been working on it for 45 minutes til I found your comment.

Oh wow thank you so much for your help tried it and it worked just perfect

I can’t log into Max on roku, but it worked fine on my smart TV and computer, so I know I’m entering the email and password correctly. Keep getting a ‘something went wrong’ error message when I click the sign in button.

Asterisk button gives no such option to upgrade, only give the bio information of the app

Highlight the app and hit the asterisk.

That did the trick! Thanks so much.

Same here.

Thank you kind sir! That update did the truck! I do appreciate your great help.👍🙂

Thanks!!

Thank you so much! Until I read this I didn’t know what to do. Worked like a charm!

I had to restart my system for the change to take affect. BEfore all I got was a splash screen with max, but no options.

What do you mean new 4K content? Unless you also decided to upgrade to the ultimate plan along with upgrading. You won’t be seeing anything in 4K.

With the switch to Max content went to down to HD and you now get two simultaneous streams vs three with existing plans.

Thanks TV Answer Nan!

Thank you for your help!!! I didn’t even know about this change!

Nothings working. I entered my email address and password combination correctly double triple and quadruple checking it. When that didn’t work, I reset the password double triple and quadruple checking it, and that didn’t work either. “oops there’s a problem“ yes, I would say so, and before anybody says anything, yes, the app is updated, and yes, my Roku software is also updated.

Bob, the transition from HBO Max to Max does seem to be causing a bit of confusion for some users. As the article suggests, updating your existing HBO Max app should enable you to access all the new 4K content that Max has to offer. It’s a relatively straightforward process – just make sure to search for updates within the app settings.

Remember, technology updates can sometimes have hiccups, but patience and a little bit of troubleshooting usually get things running smoothly again. Enjoy your new viewing experience on Max!

