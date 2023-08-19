Valorant update 6.05 patch notes: Gekko updates, bug fixes & more – Dexerto

News, reviews, tips and guides for the biggest and best games
Valorant‘s new patch 6.05 is live and brings subtle changes related to Gekko. It also includes several bug fixes, performance updates, and more. So, here’s a rundown of everything included with the new 6.05 patch notes in Valorant.
With only a week since Gekko’s introduction to Valorant, Riot has a new batch of reinforcements ready to improve the gameplay. Valorant’s Episode 6 Act 2 went live with the release of patch 6.04 and that included the sixth initiator, along with several other new additions.
Valorant’s patch 6.05 brings several updates for Gekko and his creatures, performance updates, bug fixes, and a lot more. Having said that, let’s dive in and check out all the changes and new additions with update 6.04 in the game.
Riot has improved Wingman’s Plant and Defuse targeting for higher locations. They have also improved the audio cues for his other abilities like Mosh Pit and Dizzy. You can now distinguish whether opponent Gekko‘s plasma blasts are directed toward you or an ally.
Along with Gekko’s updates, this patch also focuses on several other issues that include a crosshair fix, social bugs, and a lot more. A new metric will also now allow players to track when their machines are Render Thread bound.
Here are the full patch notes for update 6.05 according to the official release from Riot Games.
So, there you have it — that’s everything included in Valorant update 6.05 patch notes. For more about the game, make sure to check some of our other Valorant content:
What is the Night Market? | How to get Gun Buddies | All Valorant skin bundles | Best Valorant Agents | When is Valorant on Mobile coming out? | Best Sentinels | Best Initiators | What is Econ Rating? | How to get free loot drops | Best Duelists | Is Valorant on Mac? | Best Controllers
Home Latest News Valorant update 6.05 patch notes: Gekko updates, bug fixes & more –...