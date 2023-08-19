Nearly 500 Xbox Games Discounted In Lunar New Year Sale – GameSpot









By on January 18, 2023 at 9:22AM PST

Xbox is hosting a massive Lunar New Year Sale through the rest of January, giving you a chance to score popular games at great low prices. In fact, many of the best deals are for big 2022 releases, such as FIFA 23 and Gotham Knights, giving you a chance to clear your wishlist without dropping too much cash.

Gotham Knights may have just launched a few months ago, but you can snag it for just $35 during the Lunar New Year Sale. That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen for the action-RPG–so be sure to check it out while it’s on sale. It pulled in mixed reviews, but diehard DC fans might find enough to love at this price.

Other great games on sale include Assassin’s Creed Vahalla for $20, Madden NFL 23 for $21, and Metal: Hellsinger for $30. If you’ve been playing Overwatch 2, consider checking out the Overwatch 2: Watchpoint Pack, which is now $24 (down from $40). Beyond giving you access to the premium Battle Pass, you’ll also get a dozen skins, 2,000 Overwatch Coins, and access to all 32 Overwatch 1 Heroes along with the new Ramattra.

With nearly 500 items on sale, there’s bound to be something that catches your eye in the Xbox Lunar New Year Sale. But if the idea of wading through 20 pages of deals seems a bit daunting, we’ve put together a short list of our favorite price cuts.

