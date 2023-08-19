How To Fix Valorant Version Mismatch Error – GGRecon









VALORANT version mismatch error is an issue players mostly encounter whenever a new update is released or when they open the game after a long time. Since the cause of the error is from the player’s side, checking the VALORANT server status or restarting the game or your router doesn’t fix it. Keep reading our guide as we talk more about the VALORANT version mismatch error and how you can fix it.



You can fix the VALORANT version mismatch error by updating the game via the Riot Game Client. If your game is already updated, ensure the people you are trying to play with have their game updated.

If the issue persists even after updating your game, we recommend you do a complete PC restart and, if possible, re-download the game. Also, if you are trying to play with your friends and are getting the VALORANT version mismatch error, ask them to go to the Riot Client and check the VALORANT game version and match it with yours.

Sometimes, players tend to play VALORANT on a different server region. Because of that, you may get the version mismatch error as new updates get released in some regions earlier than others. So, when you try to matchmake with players who haven’t received a particular update while you have already updated your game, you will get the VALORANT version mismatch error.

One last fix would be playing on a server that belongs to your region. Alternatively, you can wait around 12 hours from an update release to ensure all regions have received the update.

As the name suggests, the main reason for the VALORANT version mismatch error is when two game clients’ version doesn’t match. It is a common issue in live services games which you can resolve by updating the game to the latest version.

That concludes our guide on how to fix the VALORANT version mismatch error. For more on VALORANT, keep reading GGRecon.

