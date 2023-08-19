Ripple (XRP) Seeks a Way Out of its SEC Case, Uncertainty Drives … – Analytics Insight

Analytics Insight
Why is Crypto Crashing? The Ultimate Guide to Why the Crypto Market is Down Today and the Latest Cryptocurrency Market Conditions
Top 5 Limitations of Artificial Intelligence
Meme Coin Ultimate Guide | Complete Analysis of the Top Meme Coins to Buy in 2023 including ApeMax, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe Coin and More
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Slides to $28K as the Crypto Market Loses $40B in 2 Days
The 10 Most Influential CTO’s To Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Influential CISOs to Watch in 2023
The 10 Most Promising AI Solution Providers of 2023
The 10 Most Influential Analytics Leader to Watch in 2023
Ripple (XRP) had enough of its 19-month battle with the US SEC and announced plans to find support in the European Union.
Ripple (XRP)’s legal counsel revealed the majority of the company’s operations now effectively sit outside of the United States due to its legal case.
Investors say this will be a new chapter of uncertainty for XRP. Many sought safety to the presale token The Hideaways (HDWY) for stability as the latter promises steady passive income from real estate in any macroeconomic condition.
Ripple (XRP)’s legal case dragged on its 2022 performance. The price is down 65% from where it was a year ago.
Despite getting backing from the world’s biggest crypto platforms like Coinbase, the resolution for its 19-month battle with the US SEC has not reached finality.
To get things done quickly, Ripple (XRP)’s company lawyer revealed that the company prepares for its penetration in Europe. They are currently processing a license with Ireland’s central bank that will allow it to legally migrate services to the European Union.
The price jumped 3.0% to $0.39 after the announcement, helping Ripple (XRP) to nurse losses from last week’s FTX crash.
Looking at the bigger picture, we can see that overall sentiment is not in favor of the company’s latest announcement.
Ripple (XRP)’s trading volume dropped to $83 million from $162 in the previous session, hinting there’s a dent in investor enthusiasm. The Relative Strength Index supports this observation – unmoved at 44.98 in the 24-hour charts.
Many have found their safe space in the presale token The Hideaways (HDWY) which offers better long-term stability than XRP despite being a newcomer in the field.
Ripple (XRP) bulls currently target the $0.40 resistance and a denial of entry in this zone could open for the $0.31 support.
Ripple (XRP) investors switched to The Hideaways (HDWY) for good reasons.
The Hideaways (HDWY) is the first crypto-driven luxury property investment that offers investors an opportunity to make money out of real estate.
The project aims to remove the barriers to entry associated with traditional real estate investing, particularly the high capital requirement.
With this, The Hideaways (HDWY) offers fractionalized NFTs for as low as $100. These digital collectibles are backed by properties that entitle investors to receive a monthly rental income in the ETH, USDT, and USDC.
Compared to Ripple (XRP) that’s only been giving us negative returns since the beginning of the year, The Hideaways (HDWY) is a better choice – it is projected to hit a 6,000% hike by the end of 2022.
HDWY is offered at $0.10, don’t miss your chance:
Website: https://www.thehideaways.io
Pre-Sale: https://ticket.thehideaways.io/register
Telegram: https://t.me/thehideawayscrypto
Twitter: https://twitter.com/hdwycrypto
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight are sponsored articles, written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. The readers are further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Analytics Insight of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. We do not represent nor own any cryptocurrency, any complaints, abuse or concerns with regards to the information provided shall be immediately informed here.
Analytics Insight® is an influential platform dedicated to insights, trends, and opinion from the world of data-driven technologies. It monitors developments, recognition, and achievements made by Artificial Intelligence, Big Data and Analytics companies across the globe.
Disclaimer: Any financial and crypto market information given on Analytics Insight is written for informational purpose only and is not an investment advice. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions, more information here.
Home Latest News Ripple (XRP) Seeks a Way Out of its SEC Case, Uncertainty Drives...