Crypto Price Update: Bitcoin Up 0.40%, Ethereum Up 2.13% – Outlook India

Updated: 13 May 2023 12:53 pm

The global cryptocurrency market cap increased by 1.19 per cent to $1.12 trillion in the past 24 hours while the trading volume fell by 5.02 per cent to $40.23 billion on Saturday morning.

Milady Meme Coin LADYS was the most trending cryptocurrency, up by 3.22 per cent to $0.00000006591 from the previous day. Its 24-hour trading volume was $91.09 million.

Pepe PEPE was the top gainer, up by 41.31 per cent to $0.000001579 over the previous day. Its 24- hour trading volume was $943.657 million. Toncoin TON was the top loser, down by 3.10 per cent to $1.86.

DeFi fell 7.10 per cent to $2.86 billion, Coinmarketcap.com reported.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin: Bitcoin’s price increased by 0.40 per cent to $26,810.33. Its 24-hour trading volume was $18.71 billion. It is currently ranked number 1 on Coinmarketcap, based on market cap. Bitcoin’s market dominance stood at 46.45, a decrease of 0.33 per cent over the previous day.

Ethereum: Ethereum’s price increased by 2.13 per cent to $1,808.63. Its 24-hour trading volume was $8.67 billion.

Tether: Tether decreased by 0.01 per cent to $1 in the last 24 hours. Tether’s 24-hour trading volume was $27.86 billion. It is ranked third on Coinmarketcap.

Other Altcoins

Solana’s (SOL) price increased by 4.89 per cent to $21.07 in the last 24 hours.

Avalanche was trading at $15.13, up by 2.61 per cent, while its 24-hour trading volume stood at $140.27 million.

Cardano (ADA) fell by 2.94 per cent to $0.368. It was ranked seventh, with a 24-hour trading volume of $256.31 million.

Meme Coins

Dogecoin (DOGE) was up by 2.04 per cent, with a 24-hour price of $0.07218.

Shiba Inu increased by 3.06 per cent to $0.000008842.

Decentralised Finance

DeFi coin was trading at $0.01656, up by 1.53 per cent over the previous day

Yearn.Finance was up by 4.94 per cent to $6,854.96 in the last 24 hours, while its 24 hour trading volume was $20.84 million.

