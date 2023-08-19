16 Best Serial Killer Films to Watch on Netflix – MovieWeb









From Zodiac to The Good Nurse, here are some of the best serial killer films on Netflix to watch next.

The widespread popularity of serial killer films like Hannibal, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Saw, Halloween, and others demonstrate people’s fascination with tales centered around psychopathic killers and macabre narratives. While serial killer films may be sickening or disturbing, there is an undeniable allure in watching these deranged murderers systematically target their victims, even as they justify their actions with irrational reasons. It is not that viewers approve of their aberrant behaviors, but there is that certain intrigue that lies in observing these gruesome acts from the comfort of their own homes.

For those who love to indulge in these dark tales for the fear and excitement they evoke, Netflix has an excellent selection of serial killer films. Netflix's users can also look forward to Adam McKay’s new serial killer film Average Height, Average Build, which features a star-studded cast including Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, and Danielle Deadwyler. It promises to be fun as Pattinson takes on the role of a serial killer, while Adams portrays a lobbyist striving to manipulate the law in his favor. However, there is no official release date yet.

Whether you are captivated by the intricacies of police investigations, the inner workings of these criminal minds or the gruesome aspects, these films deliver the desired thrills and suspense.

Alfred Hitchcock's classic, Psycho is a psychological thriller based on Robert Bloch's 1959 novel of the same name. Starring Anthony Perkins and Janet Leigh, the story follows Marion Crane (Leigh), who, after stealing a large sum of money in order to run away with her boyfriends, checks into Bates Motel, owned by Norman Bates (Perkins). There, she bears witness to Norman's precarious relationship with his mother, and, in one of the most iconic murder scenes in movie history, is later stabbed to death while in the shower. What follows is a mind-bending investigation that starts as a search for the money stolen by Marion, but turns into a query of her disappearance.

In The Clovehitch Killer, a young boy’s picture-perfect family is shattered when he stumbles upon disturbing images in his father’s possessions. This shocking discovery leads Tyler to suspect his own father as the serial killer responsible for the deaths of numerous young girls. To uncover the truth, he must begin his own investigation and bring his father to justice.

The Clovehitch Killer unfolds as a gripping, slow-burn thriller that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, uncertain of what to expect next. The strained relationship between father and son intensifies as the progresses, creating a palpable tension. Dylan McDermott and Charlie Plummer deliver remarkable performances that help to intensify the tension. However, some viewers may find the plot excessively prolonged, which may be a turn-off. Nevertheless, for those seeking a well-crafted, suspense-filled serial killer film with its fair share of blood and gore, this film is certainly a fun flick worth seeing.

Directed by Partrick Brice and based on 2017 novel of the same by Stephanie Perkins, There's Someone Inside Your House is a slasher film that follows a young girl Makani Young, who moves from Hawaii to a quiet, small-town in Nebraska to finish high school. However, she soon discovers that a masked killer is targeting her classmates, each harboring dark secrets. To avoid becoming the killer’s next victim, Makani Young must unveil the killer's identity.

While this serial killer flick offers a thrilling high school horror experience, some may find it a repetition of other classic horror films. Despite its over-used storyline and predictability, it serves as a fun watch reminiscent of 90s films like Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and others. Despite the negative reviews it has garnered, it is bound to entertain horror enthusiasts.

In Kiss the Girls, Morgan Freeman takes on the role of the determined Detective Alex Cross who will stop at nothing to rescue his abducted niece. To reach his goal, Cross joins forces with a woman, Dr. Kate, who managed to escape from the sadistic serial kidnapper known as "Casanova”. Kiss the Girls is a highly entertaining film which manages to be creepier and more disturbing than anticipated. It caters to the taste of fans of chilling horror films centered around the disturbing minds of serial killers.

Featuring cop, a psychopath, lots of plot twists and an interesting premise, it delivers an engaging experience. However, some viewers compare it to Se7en, another film starring Freeman as a detective, and feel that it falls short in comparison. It may not be totally realistic, but it will be well worth it for people who love revisiting detective thrillers of the 90s.

Related: The 10 Most Underrated Serial Killer Movies of All Time

Directed by the talented David Fincher, the psychological thriller film, Se7en, follows two detectives, seasoned Detective Lieutenant William Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and young Detective David Mills (Brad Pitt), as they investigate a series of gruesome murders in an unnamed, rain-soaked city. As they search for the killer's identity, they uncover disturbing clues and connections between the victims.

Se7en is renowned for its dark, disturbing and hellish imagery of a city consumed by sin. The film also delves into the themes of morality, human’s capacity for evil, and the pursuit of justice. It is both captivating and profoundly unsettling as it combines horror and crime to instill terror in the hearts of viewers. With its well-crafted plot, shocking and gory scenes, and an amazing cast, Se7en is still regarded as one of the best mind-bending psychological thrillers ever done.

Through the story of Swapna, this psychological thriller explores the themes of trauma, survival, and the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable horrors. Directed by Ashwin Saravanan, it follows this video game programmer, Swapna who is constantly tormented by her fears. Her life takes a dark turn when a serial killer, known as the "Mask Killer" starts targeting women in her city.

While Game Over has drawn comparisons to Happy Death Day due to certain similarities, it is an intriguing horror film in its own right. Despite the mixed reviews the film has received, it is definitely worth checking out on Netflix. It may not be the best horror film out there, but it boasts of an attention-grabbing cinematography intertwined with a suspenseful plot. It also works quite well as a dark and engaging home invasion thriller.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile offers a fresh perspective on the story of the notorious American serial killer Ted Bundy through the eyes of his girlfriend, and also focuses on the devastating impact his crimes had on those closest to him. This biographical drama is directed by Joe Berlinger and based on 1981 book The Phantom Prince: My Life with Ted Bundy by Elizabeth Kendall, Ted Bundy’s ex-girlfriend. It follows the seemingly innocent romance between Liz (Lily Collins) and Ted (Zack Effron) while she remains unaware of the fact that he preys on young women.

Efron delivers an exceptional performance, effortlessly portraying Ted's charm and charisma, making it almost easy to fall under his spell. However, as the film progresses, the true nature of Bundy is gradually revealed, sending shivers down the spine of viewers.

Zodiac is a haunting story based on the true story of the infamous unsolved Zodiac killer case that took place in the late-1960s and early-1970s in San Francisco. It follows these individuals Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a cartoonist, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), a crime reporter, and David Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), a detective who are all obsessed with identifying and capturing the Zodiac killer.

Zodiac is meticulously crafted to capture the fear and uncertainty surrounding the Zodiac killer case. It is a must-watch on Netflix for those who appreciate true crimes or above-average serial killer films. While the film painstakingly repaints the true Zodiac Killer case, it also mesmerizes viewers as it delves into the investigative process involved in bringing down this infamous killer. Zodiac manages to be sinister, immersive and creepy without feeling forced or over-dramatized.

Related: The Best Crime Movies of the 1990s, Ranked

Based on the true story of nurse Charles Cullen, The Good Nurse stars Jessica Chastain as a nurse named Amy Loughren who grows suspicious of her colleague, Charles Cullen (Eddie Redmayne), when dozens of patients unexpectedly die under his care. Now, it is left to Amy to uncover the truth and stop this serial killer nurse.

The Good Nurse is well-paced delivering a chilling narrative that is expertly carried by the outstanding performances of Chastain and Redmayne. The cinematography is both captivating and creative, utilizing long lingering shots to enhance the authenticity of the story. It proves to be an engaging film for those who appreciate a slow build and a dark storyline. However, for those who cannot stand slow-burns, it may be hard to watch. Undoubtedly, it stands as one of the finest dark dramas available on Netflix.

Lost Girls is a poignant film that sheds light on the over-looked victims of crimes and the tireless efforts of their loved ones to find them. Through the story of Mari Gilbert and the Long Island serial killer case, the film explores the theme of motherhood and exposes the shortcomings of the criminal justice system. Based on the true story of the Long Island serial killer case and adapted from the book of the same name by Robert Kolker, this drama thriller follows the journey of Mari Gilbert (Amy Ryan) as she relentlessly searches for her missing daughter, frustrated by the police’s inaction.

Lost Girls has been praised for its realism, passionate storytelling and the superb acting from its cast. It evokes deep empathy for the victim’s families as the story progresses. While it may not appeal to everyone, those seeking a fresh perspective on typical serial killer films will find it intriguing.

The Weekend Away begins like a typical girls’ trip, as best friends, Beth and Kate, embark on a vacation in Croatia. However, suspense and terror suddenly take hold of both viewers, and Beth, when her friend suddenly goes missing. Accused of killing her best friend, Beth must do in her power to uncover the truth.

The film seamlessly blends the beautiful backdrop of Croatia with murder mystery to deliver a visually stunning and engaging film. While some find the film to be filled with cliches, others believe it is a solid mystery that is worth watching. With a concise 90-minute run time, the movie presents lots of twists that keep viewers tensed and guessing all the way. Leighton Meester does an amazing job portraying the vulnerable friend accused of killing her best friend.

The Spanish thriller film, Twin Murders: The Silence of the White City, is directed by Daniel Calparsoro and based on the novel of the same name by Eva García Sáenz de Urturi. Set in the city of Vitoria-Gasteiz in Spain, it revolves around Inspector Unai López de Ayala (Javier Rey) who finds himself immersed in a chilling investigation. A series of grisly murders plague the city, and he must halt to this reign of terror.

While not necessarily the most groundbreaking or original entry in the serial killer genre or police procedural movies, this crime thriller has ample suspense and drama to keep many entertained. Despite its shortcomings, the film boasts of stunning visuals and a compelling storyline. For those who enjoy films that showcase the inner workings of criminal minds and the intricacies of police work, this thrilling film can be found on Netflix.

Related: The Most Shocking Plot Twists in Thrillers, Ranked

In the Shadow of the Moon is a gripping and suspenseful film that keeps viewers guessing until the very end. It masterfully combines the elements of mystery and science fiction as it revolves around a detective consumed by an obsession to solve a series of brutal and strange murders spanning over a decade.

While this sci-fi thriller has its flaws, its undeniable intrigue lies in the abundance of twists and turns, ensuring viewers are thoroughly entertained. While there are those who criticize it for its plot holes, others who regard it as a rare gem, unlike anything ever seen before. It is a tantalizing mash-up of different genres, encompassing elements of police procedural, sci-fi, crime thriller, all skillfully directed. It is one serial killer film worth checking out on Netflix.

Set in 1830 and directed by Scott Cooper, this mystery thriller follows the endeavors of a retired detective, Augustu Landor, who is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. To unravel this mystery, he enlists the help of young man known as Edgar Allan Poe. With its well-executed murder mystery narrative, The Pale Blue Eye is a treat particularly for those who relish period mysteries.

The plot twist is so well executed that it leaves viewers thoroughly shocked when the identity of the killer is finally revealed.The film boasts a stellar cast, including Christian Bale, Toby Jones, Harry Melling, Robert Duvall, Simon McBurney, and others, which undeniably adds to its allure. However, the film’s runtime of over 2 hours may be a deterrent for those who do not enjoy lengthy films.

Serving as the third installment in the Child's Play franchise, the story picks up eight years after the events of the previous film. The film centers around the evil possessed doll named Chucky brought to life through the exceptional voice talent of Brad Dourif. Chucky relentless pursuit of his former target, Andy Barclay (Justin Whalin), who is now a teenager, and Andy must confront his worst nightmare again in order to survive.

This third part of the film adeptly maintain the franchise’s signature black humor while delivering an unsettling and creepy experience like the previous films. The cinematography, music, and Chucky's unforgettable screams towards the film's climax contribute to its perfect execution and memorable qualities. Among fans, this installment is widely regarded as one of the finest entries in the franchise.

Creep relies on psychological unease rather than gore or jump scares to deliver its scares and has been regarded as a great example of how found footage can be done right. The success of the first film has led to other installments which continue the story of Josef and his twisted encounters with unsuspecting victims. This found footage horror film revolves around a freelance videographer who arrives at a secluded cabin where Josef resides to document his life. Everything seems normal at first, but as the day progresses, Aaron starts noticing Josef’s unsettling behavior and becomes increasingly suspicious of him. As the plot progresses, it leaves viewers questioning the true nature of the characters and the boundaries between fiction and reality.

Grace is a film enthusiast who enjoys watching movies as much as she loves writing about them. She is also a self-published author who loves creating unigue stories. When she isn’t cooking up a new story, she’s creating content on her pages or watching her favorite shows.

source







