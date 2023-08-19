Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2 Release Date, Pricing & Specs – Tech Advisor

When you purchase through links in our articles, we may earn a small commission. This doesn’t affect our editorial independence.
In a world where so many laptops look the same, there’s nothing quite like the Surface Laptop Studio.
While 2-in-1 devices have become popular in recent years, this is technically a 3-in-1. There are three fixed positions available: Laptop mode, Stage mode (screen pulled in front of the keyboard) and Studio mode (screen laid down flat).
As the first generation proved, each of these are genuinely useful, but there’s still room for improvement. So what can we expect from the upcoming second generation? Here’s everything we know so far.
Microsoft has announced that it’ll be holding a “special event” on 21 September 2023 in New York City. Surface hasn’t been explicitly mentioned in the invites, but this is usually when the company’s new computers launch.
Sources close to Windows Central‘s Zac Bowden suggests the Surface Laptop Studio 2 will be among the announcements, alongside the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4.
If this turns out to be the case, expect the Laptop Studio 2 to be released a couple of weeks later – likely in early October. Its release may be timed to coincide with the Windows 11 23H2 update, which is confirmed to arrive in “the fourth quarter of 2023”.
For context, here’s when the last few models were released, both for the original Laptop Studio and Surface Book line that it replaced:
Pricing is one of the last things to be revealed about a product – you may have to wait until the Laptop Studio 2 launches. Here’s how much the original cost at launch:
However, sources close to Zac Bowden at Windows Central indicate that there will no longer be Intel Core i5 models, If true, a price increase is highly likely.
The big news so far comes from two Geekbench 6 listings, both of which look to be for the Laptop Studio 2:
“OEMEL”: “Unnamed_Surface_Laptop_Studio”
It looks like there at least two core models: one with a an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU and 16GB of RAM, and another with a Core i7-13800H and 64GB of RAM. The latter also appears to be available with the option for an Nvidia RTX 4060 discrete GPU (rather than Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics), which would make it Microsoft’s most powerful laptop to date.
Upgrading to 13th-gen Intel processors and RTX 40 Series graphics would be a big step forward for the Surface Laptop Studio’s performance and power efficiency. While the first 14th-gen CPUs may have launched by the time the Laptop Studio 2 arrives, it’d be a big surprise to see them.
However, as mentioned in a Windows Central article, it looks like there’ll no longer be an Intel Core i5 model. i7 may end up being your only option.
Author Zac Bowden goes on to say that there’ll be no changes to the core design, citing “my sources”. That includes the single Platinum colour option, though we may get a new haptic touchpad.
It also looks like there’ll be more than the original’s two USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, but the specifics aren’t yet clear.
Anyron Copeman / Foundry
The 14.4in screen is set to stay, although Bowden says it’ll be brighter than before. But unlike the Surface Laptop 5, another screen size option (such as 16in) isn’t expected.
A similarity it is likely to have with the Surface Pro 9 is a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). This will enable the extra Windows Studio Effects (intelligent background blur, enhanced noise correction and natural eye contact) for video calls, but there may be other AI-related features too.
For a look at other products likely to launch this year, see our separate guides to the Surface Laptop Go 3 and Surface Go 4.
As the resident expert on Windows, Senior Staff Writer Anyron’s main focus is PCs and laptops. Much of the rest of his time is split between smartphones, tablets and audio, with a particular focus on Android devices.
