Download: OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition wallpapers … – XDA Developers

Fans of the RPG can use these assets on any Android device

Over the last few years, OnePlus has launched limited edition variants of its devices featuring new wallpapers, animations, ringtones, and more based on a unique theme. Last year, the company gave the OnePlus Nord 2 a Pac-Mac-themed overhaul with various software customizations. This year, the OnePlus 10T (AKA OnePlus Ace Pro) received a similar treatment.

Towards the end of last month, OnePlus launched a Genshin Impact variant of the device with several software customizations based on the popular RPG. Unfortunately, like most other limited edition devices from OnePlus, this variant is exclusive to the Chinese market. If you're a Genshin Impact fan and want to give your phone a similar overhaul, you're in luck. We've extracted the new assets from the device's firmware, and you can use them on any Android phone.

The special edition OnePlus 10T comes with Genshin Impact-themed static and live wallpapers, a custom theme, four new notification sounds, a unique fingerprint unlock animation overlay, a custom boot animation, and a couple of themed AOD elements. You can download these assets for your device by following the link below.

Download the OnePlus 10T Genshin Impact Edition assets

While we can't give you a preview of some of the assets, you can check out the new wallpapers in the gallery and GIF embedded below.

The static wallpapers have a 2400x1080p resolution, so they should look great on all devices with an FHD+ display. The live wallpaper is an MP4 video file you can use on your device by following our guide on using videos as wallpapers on Android.

You won't have to root your device to use these wallpapers or the included ringtones, but you can't use the remaining assets on your device without getting root access. OnePlus 10T users also have the option to convert their device to the Genshin Impact Edition (at least on the software front) using XDA Recognized Developer mlgmxyysd's guide. However, some features might not work on the global variant due to internal dependencies.

I chanced upon the XDA Forums while looking for a way to update the original Motorola Defy to Android 4.0 ICS. Now I help people find answers to similar questions while covering the latest developments in the tech world. You can reach out to me at pranob@xda-developers.com or on Twitter @pranobmehrotra.

