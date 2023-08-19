iOS 16.6 has been released with a bunch of important security updates – Macworld









Apple began the beta testing process for iOS 16.6 just a day after the iOS 16.5 release and about two weeks before the expected first iOS 17 developer beta arrives at WWDC. The beta was first released to developers first on May 19, and to public beta testers on May 22. The final release of iOS 16.6 was on July 24.

There are no new features in this release–iOS 16 is as mature as it’s going to be, and all eyes are on the impending features announced for iOS 17.

Update 07/24/23: Apple has released iOS 16.6 for all users. It contains several important security updates.

This is a maintenance release, and so the release notes only say “This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users.”

There are lots of security flaws addressed in this update. The Security Updates page lists a whopping sixteen fixes, including multiple Kernal and Webkit issues. For two of the security issues, Apple says it is aware that they may have already been actively exploited in the wild, though one of them was already fixed in the 16.5.1 (c) Rapid Security Response.

To install iOS 16.6:

Follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the latest release.

