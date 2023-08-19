3 new cryptocurrency ICO launches today: Burn Kenny, Evil Pepe … – Cointelegraph











The crypto market is seeing an uptick in interest over the past week, with today marking the debut of three innovative ICOs.

Burn Kenny, Evil Pepe Coin, and BTC20 are all primed for high-profile market launches – and investors are eagerly poised to engage.

As such, anticipation is building regarding how these tokens could perform once they make their open market entrance.

First up is Burn Kenny (KENNY) – a brand-new Ethereum-based meme coin that looks primed to ignite the low-cap crypto scene.

The project builds on the instant success of its predecessor, Mr Hankey Coin (HANKEY), which witnessed a 142% rise in just four hours after launching on Uniswap.

Drawing inspiration from South Park’s Kenny McCormick, KENNY implements an aggressive deflationary mechanism, which will eliminate 10% of the token supply every 24 hours post-launch until 30% of the supply is burnt.

By creating a sense of scarcity, this burn mechanism adds potential for long-term price growth.



Per the Burn Kenny whitepaper, the creators have also integrated a generous liquidity setup, whereby 40% of the total KENNY supply will be allocated to the liquidity pool.

Not only that but the liquidity pool will be locked for three months – helping bolster price stability.

These appealing factors have created high expectations for KENNY, which are raised even further considering the prior success of HANKEY’s presale, which sold out in just 10 hours.

Given the enthusiastic reception to its predecessor’s presale, many in the meme coin community speculate that Burn Kenny’s presale could sell out in five hours – or less.

With the presale set to begin at 6pm CET on July 20, the buzz around Burn Kenny is building, positioning it as an exciting new token to watch this week.

Next in line is Evil Pepe Coin (EVILPEPE), a new market entrant championing the chaotic world of meme coins.

Its tagline, “Embrace your evil side,” reflects the coin’s unique branding and its mission to rally a community around rebellious values.

Unsurprisingly, Evil Pepe Coin builds on the impressive success of its namesake Pepe (PEPE), which exploded by an astounding 10,000% earlier this year.

EVILPEPE leverages the appeal of its predecessor while introducing a defiant new angle – thereby setting it apart from the other copycat coins flooding the market.



As noted in Evil Pepe Coin’s whitepaper, the token supply will be capped at 6.66 billion, with 90% of these tokens reserved for the ongoing presale – which has already raised over $105,000.

The remaining 10% of the supply will be used for DEX liquidity, providing a solid foundation for the token’s price stability.

Additionally, this liquidity will be locked for one-month post-launch – fostering trust and safeguarding from rug pulls occurring.

Looking ahead, the Evil Pepe Coin roadmap charts a daring path, featuring aggressive marketing strategies and the goal of hitting a $100 million market cap.

Overall, EVILPEPE’s unique tokenomics and low presale price of $0.000333 set the stage for the token to make waves in the coming weeks.

Lastly, BTC20 (BTC20) is another exciting ICO launch that stands out due to its decision to combine the historical roots of Bitcoin with the innovation offered by the Ethereum blockchain.

With BTC20’s presale having already raised over $170,000, there’s a clear buzz around the project.

During this presale, 6.05 million BTC20 tokens are on offer – a clear nod to Bitcoin’s original supply back in 2009.

Sold at the symbolic price of $1, the presale pays homage to Bitcoin’s early days while ensuring anyone can get involved.



One of the main reasons that BTC20 has had such an impressive start to life is its stake-to-earn mechanism, which offers the possibility of passive income generation.

Per the BTC20 whitepaper, token holders can earn recurring rewards over time, thanks to the project operating on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus protocol.

Additionally, using Ethereum as the foundational network adds to BTC20’s appeal since its smart contract functionalities provide scope for innovative use cases in the future.

As it stands, the anticipation surrounding BTC20’s market debut is palpable – and with the token recently being featured on the widely-acclaimed Crypto Whale Pumps Telegram channel, the buzz shows no signs of abating.

