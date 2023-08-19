New Amazon Prime Video Shows and Movies (August 2023) – TV Guide









Close out your summer with Red, White & Royal Blue

On Amazon Prime Video, the month of August is all about coming of age. New shows hitting the streaming service this month include The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, which follows a young girl who goes to live with her grandmother on a flower farm after the deaths of her parents, and Harlan Coben’s Shelter, about a teen boy whose investigation into the disappearance of his classmate leads to the discovery of dark secrets. At the other end of the tonal spectrum is the rom-com Red, White & Royal Blue, which is set in a world where Uma Thurman is president and her son falls in love with a British prince.

Below, you’ll find our picks for the best shows and movies to watch on Amazon Prime Video in August, as well as the full list of everything coming to Prime Video and Freevee, the free service that’s accessible through Prime Video but doesn’t require Prime membership.

Sigourney Weaver, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

Between The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart and Saint X, Alycia Debnam-Carey has really cornered the market on playing the grown-up version of a girl whose family experienced a great loss when she was young. This Australia-set limited series, based on the novel by Holly Ringland, stars Debnam-Carey as the adult version of Alice Hart (played as a child by Alyla Browne), who loses her parents in a mysterious fire at age 9. When she moves in with her grandmother June (Sigourney Weaver) on a flower farm, she learns there are secrets in her family’s past that will continue to follow her into adulthood. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Based on Casey McQuiston’s hit novel, Red, White & Royal Blue is set in a better world where Uma Thurman is president of the United States and her son falls in love with a prince from the British royal family. Imagine the Harry and Meghan story with even more drama. Here’s everything to know about the film. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Set in the spookiest place on earth (New Jersey), Shelter follows Mickey (Jaden Michael), a teen boy who finds himself wrapped up in the disappearance of a student at his new school. As he and his friends search for her, they begin to uncover dark secrets about their small town, and some secrets about Mickey’s own family history, too. –Allison Picurro [Trailer]

August 1

3 Idiotas (2017)

A Shot in the Dark (1965)

Amadeus (1984)

American Gigolo (1980)

Behind the Sun (2001)

Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988)

Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973)

Cantinflas (2014)

Charlie St. Cloud (2010)

Chato’s Land (1972)

City of Men (2008)

City Slickers (1991)

Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982)

Dirty Harry (1971)

Filth (2004)

Frost/Nixon (2009)

Galaxy Quest (1999)

Gonzo (2008)

Hazlo Como Hombre (2017)

Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963)

I Wish (2011)

I’m Still Here (2010)

Killers (2010)

Me, Myself and Irene (2000)

Missing In Action (1984)

Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985)

Monster’s Ball (2002)

One for the Money (2012)

Paranormal Activity 2 (2010)

Pinero (2001)

Posse (1993)

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

Red 2 (2013)

Red Dawn (2012)

Rio (2011)

Rio 2 (2014)

Road to El Dorado (2000)

Rumor Has It (2005)

Saw (2004)

Saw II (2005)

Saw III (2006)

Saw IV (2007)

Saw V (2008)

Saw VI (2009)

Stealth (2005)

Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015)

Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969)

Swordfish (2001)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Black Stallion (1979)

The Day of the Jackal (1973)

The Goonies (1985)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Many Saints of Newark (2021)

The Punisher (2004)

The Watch (2012)

Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995)

Traffic (2001)

Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017)

Valentina’s Wedding (2018)

Walking Tall: The Payback (2007)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Ya veremos (2018)

Yes Man (2008)

August 8

Bones and All (2022)

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey (2023)

August 11

2 Guns (2013)

Red, White & Royal Blue (2023)

August 15

Cocaine Bear (2023)

Of an Age (2023)

August 18

Unseen (2023)

August 22

The Black Demon (2023)

August 25

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Red (2010)

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity (2023)

August 29

Champions (2023)

Snowpiercer (2014)

Women Talking (2023)

August 31

Camino A Marte (2017)

Honor Society (2022)

Volverte a ver (2022)

August 1

Curse of the Pink Panther (1983)

Damsels in Distress (2011)

Dear Evan Hansen (2021)

Death Becomes Her (1992)

Death Rides a Horse (1967)

Death Warrant (1990)

F9: The Fast Saga (2021)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Here Comes the Boom (2012)

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Inferno (2016)

Jurassic Park (1993)

Jurassic Park III (2001)

Jurassic World (2015)

Little Man Tate (1991)

Madagascar (2005)

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012)

Murphy’s Law (1986)

Nanny McPhee Returns (2010)

Old (2021)

Parenthood (1989)

Penguins of Madagascar (2014)

Picture This (2008)

Revenge of the Pink Panther (1978)

Running with the Devil (2019)

Shaft (2000)

Son of the Pink Panther (1993)

The Adjustment Bureau (2011)

The Darkest Minds (2018)

The Green Hornet (2011)

The Hot Chick (2002)

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997)

The Magnificent Seven (1960)

The Nut Job (2014)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (1976)

The Return of the Pink Panther (1975)

The Revenant (2015)

The Woman in Red (1984)

The Wonderful Country (1959)

Tombstone (1993)

Trail of the Pink Panther (1982)

August 8

The Emoji Movie (2017)

August 10

Copshop (2021)

August 18

Puppy Love (2023)

August 24

Mechanic: Resurrection (2016)

