Severe outage knocked WhatsApp down – TechCrunch









WhatsApp, the Meta-owned ubiquitous messaging app, was inaccessible to many users around the globe due to a “major disruption” earlier Wednesday. Tens of thousands of users reported issues sending and receiving messages on the social app, used by more than 2 billion users each month.

The outage started at around 1:15 p.m. Pacific time, according to user messages, and lasted about 40 to 50 minutes.

Meta’s business website earlier said the outage had caused a “major disruption.” It’s unclear what caused the outage.

source







