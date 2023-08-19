Disney+ Unveils New Trailer for Walt Disney Animation Studios … – WDW News Today









This past June, we reported that a new “Zootopia+” series will premiere on Disney+ this fall. Now Disney has released a new trailer for the new series. All six episodes will launch on the streaming service this Wednesday, Nov. 9.

According to press notes, “Zootopia+” heads back to the fast-paced mammal metropolis of Zootopia in a short-form series that dives deeper into the lives of some of the Oscar®-winning feature film’s most intriguing residents, including Fru Fru, the fashion-forward arctic shrew; ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser, the sweet-toothed cheetah; and Flash, the smiling sloth who’s full of surprises.

The series is directed by Josie Trinidad (Co-Head of Story, “Zootopia”; Head of Story, “Ralph Breaks the Internet”) and Trent Correy (Director, “Once Upon a Snowman” and “Drop”), and produced by Nathan Curtis (Associate Producer, “Encanto” and “Raya and the Last Dragon”).

Episodes debuting November 9 include:

1. Hopp on Board

When Judy boards the train from Bunny Burrow to Zootopia to begin her life as the big city’s first bunny cop, Stu and Bonnie’s youngest daughter, Molly, hitches a ride atop the train, forcing the down-to-earth duo out of their comfort zone and into an action-packed rescue mission.

2. The Real Rodents of Little Rodentia

Newly engaged, Fru Fru kicks off wedding planning with enthusiasm and flourish—at least until her scene-stealing cousin Tru Tru arrives to assume the role of Shrew of Honor. A battle for the spotlight ensues until a close call with a giant donut reveals that for better or worse, no one knows you better than family.

3. Duke the Musical

After being wrangled and arrested in a giant donut—compliments of Officer Judy Hopps—clever criminal weasel Duke reevaluates his life, pondering where he went wrong—in song. In a musical aptly staged in his own mind, Duke contemplates how to go from a small-time crook to the Big Time!

4. The Godfather of the Bride

A touching tale about the powerful arctic shrew known as Mr. Big revisits Fru Fru’s big day when he delivers a revelatory father-of-the-bride speech. Taking guests back in time to his days as Mr. Small, a new immigrant to Zootopia, he imparts the wisdom he gained then about the importance of friends, family, and community.

5. So You Think You Can Prance

ZPD dispatcher Clawhauser persuades his boss, Chief Bogo, to audition for “So You Think You Can Prance.” The stakes are high as the ultimate prize is a dream-come-true opportunity to dance on stage with megastar pop sensation Gazelle.

6. Dinner Rush

As super server Sam urgently tries to finish her restaurant shift to make a once-in-a-lifetime Gazelle concert, Flash and Priscilla show up at the last minute with hopes of a once-in-a-lifetime dinner.

Are you excited about this new “Zootopia+” series on Disney+? If so, let us know in the comments below.

For the latest Disney Parks news and info, follow WDW News Today on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Just like many Disney fans, Chuck has been passionate about anything Disney ever since he was a child. He and his family’s first trip to a Disney Park were in 1972 when they went to Walt Disney World. Chuck particularly loves anything that has to do with the history of The Walt Disney Company.

View all posts

Previous

Next

All times are Eastern (ET)



Leave this field empty if you’re human:

source







