Square Enix NFT Projects Symbiogenesis and Million Arthur Will … – Siliconera

At the Japan Web3 Game Summit that took place on July 27, 2023, Square Enix held a panel discussing the future of Web3, with a specific focus on its current NFT projects Symbiogenesis and Million Arthur. Million Arthur Producer Keisuke Hata and Symbiogenesis Producer Naoyuki Tamate were among the panelists. Aside from mentioning the core philosophies and designs, they touched on how long the two projects would last. Both could be around for years. [Thanks, 4Gamer!]

In total, there will be six chapters in Symbiogenesis. It’s unknown if there will be more content after that or if it will simply end right there. As for Million Arthur, Hata stated that he could see it go for five to ten years. They also stated they hope to continue announcing their goals and getting excited with fans on social media over the two projects.

Square Enix started blockchain research in 2017 and decided to produce Million Arthur in 2021. Hata also stated that he’d always enjoyed collecting things as a child, and he wanted to digitalize that experience. He also explained that the Square Enix Million Arthur project uses Line NFT because of how many people used it and how accessible it was.

As for Symbiogenesis, Tamate stated that it started as an NFT art project that you can experience. You’re supposed to look at art and imagine who the characters in it are and what the situation is. There is a story, but there are some that you can’t read without owning the NFT. The concept then is that you would share information on your NFT with your fellow players.

Both Million Arthur and Symbiogenesis have their NFT items available via their websites.

