Crypto news: Cardano, Avalanche, Shiba Inu – The Cryptonomist









Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Shiba Inu’s decentralized blockchain Shibarium is officially launched on the Mainnet

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Sei Labs presents Sei Mainnet: a new era for exchanging crypto on the blockchain

Singapore publishes new framework for regulating stablecoins

Latest news on crypto regulation: Binance is reconsidering its European presence

France updates its crypto regulation in line with the MiCA

Ripple: the SEC case against crypto securities resumes

PancakeSwap announces implementation of protection against Mev bots and Ethereum price manipulation

OneCoin fraud: presentation of new book canceled over death threats

Monero: What is the CryptoNote protocol?

$70 million hack on decentralized Curve Finance platform: full details of the crypto attack

Next Block Expo Returns to Berlin – Leading Blockchain Event to be Held on December 4-5th, 2023 at CineStar CUBIX, Alexanderplatz.

Cryptosphere: Your Place of Knowledge

Bitget hires Netflix movie actor Adam Devine in its crypto campaign

MediSim VR and Circular together for Health 3.0: medical education and treatments step up thanks to Virtual Reality and Blockchain

STEPN: interview with the NFT company that pays you to walk

The Graph: interview with the crypto project to talk about Dapps and DeFi

“I hope both CBDCs and independent stablecoins can cohabitate”, interview with Maker DAO

ETHCC interview with Immunefi: the project to make the crypto environment safer

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

Bitcoin in the classroom: El Salvador’s youth learn how to send BTC

Bias strategies for Bitcoin trading: price analysis and investment outlook

Crypto: RSI indicator on Bitcoin’s daily chart hits lowest value since FTX collapse

Bitcoin in the classroom: El Salvador’s youth learn how to send BTC

Bias strategies for Bitcoin trading: price analysis and investment outlook

Crypto: RSI indicator on Bitcoin’s daily chart hits lowest value since FTX collapse

Why is the price of Bitcoin falling

News: SEC may approve Ethereum ETFs

Before the price collapse of Ethereum, a crypto whale sold of $41 million worth of ETH

Understanding Ethereum gas fees: Visa’s innovative approach to on-chain crypto transactions

Ethereum: the bizarre story of the developer who locks $9,000 in ETH for 100 years

Tether (USDT): legal and crypto mining news

Bitcoin mining: experts say network hashrate could drop after next cryptocurrency halving

Bitmain’s new machines for mining Filecoin

Vanguard increases investment in Bitcoin mining

Crypto Report: an in-depth analysis of the world of stablecoins

High inflation in Argentina leads people to increasingly consider a stablecoin-based economy

Tether announces withdrawal from Omni layer and two other blockchains due to lack of demand

Bank of America releases its views on PayPal’s stablecoin

Crypto news and market analysis of Stellar (XLM), Cosmos (ATOM) and Binance Coin (BNB)

Crypto news and price analysis for Kaspa (KAS), Shiba inu (SHIB) and Bancor (BNT)

Crypto news and prices of Iota (MIOTA), Alpaca and Polygon (MATIC)

News and price analysis for the crypto assets The Graph (GRT) Arbitrum (ARB) and Monero (XMR)

In this article we will look at what news is most relevant for the crypto assets Dogecoin (DOGE), Cardano (ADA) and The Sandbox (SAND).

Crypto news: Binance invests $5 million in Curve DAO (CRV) to support protocol

Revenue analysis of L1 blockchains: Ethereum and Tron dominate volumes thanks to crypto Pepe

Crypto news: Binance invests $10 million in DeFi Radiant platform after success with BNB Chain

Algorand: the crypto crash leads AlgoFi to shut down the platform

Crypto news: Aave votes to launch GHO stablecoin on Ethereum

OpenSea switches to optional fees for NFT creators from 31 August

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Revolutionary launch: Forum 84 Low Triple-White by Adidas Originals x BAPE with NFT auctions

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

NFTs: Philippine law enforcement warns citizens about risks associated with “play-to-earn” game Axie infinity

Crypto news: Elrond, now MultiversX, opens registration for its xDay Hackathon

Google Play embraces the crypto and NFT revolution: new opportunities for apps and games

Axie Infinity: crypto not to-the-moon yet after launch in Apple’s App Store

McDonald’s Hong Kong: the launch of McNuggets land in The Sandbox (SAND)

Sella bank exposes itself to Web3 with a metaverse initiative

Metaverse report: The Nemesis and Sandbox among the best Web3 virtual worlds

The Metaverse sector holds 43.68% of Web3 investments: the DappRadar report

Polygon along with Warner Music Group launch Web3 and music program

NFT art sales on the rise: the ETH chain is first with $85.43 million in sales

New Discoveries Unveil the True Identity of Leonardo Da Vinci and the Authentic Nature of His Works, Paving the Way for Exclusive NFT Collection

Mattia Cuttini’s new NFT solo art exhibition coming soon

Robert Kiyosaki’s positive forecasting on silver

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Bitcoin: good news from Argentina

Mastercard CBDC Partner Program also sees collaboration with Ripple (XRP)

The foundation of the crypto Stellar has invested in MoneyGram

Ripple (XRP) unveils its crypto solution for a CBDC at the Bank of New Zealand

Russia: 13 banks will test the CBDC

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

How to use Solidity from Ethereum

Ethereum: how do smart contracts work?

What exactly is a smart contract?

2021 could be the year of NFTs

Bybit: the crypto-exchange launches Wealth Management to offer investment strategies

Coinbase (COIN): the stock of the cryptocurrency exchange falls

Coinbase vs SEC: the crypto company seeks a full dismissal of the case

Negative news on Binance, but BNB holds up

Continuously losing money in the Crypto Market? A 20-year trader share his ways to profit

How to buy, sell and create NFTs on OpenSea. The ultimate guide

How Compound works for lending with cryptocurrencies

Crypto gadgets: new physical device for tracking cryptocurrencies

Metamask airdrop: all the info

Bitcoin Beach: the wallet project born in El Salvador expands.

LaLiga Names Divi Official Crypto Wallet for MENA, SEA, & China, in World’s First for a Football League

How to configure a MetaMask wallet

By Alessia Pannone – 5 Jun 2023

How are the Cardano (ADA), Avalanche (AVAX) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) coins performing within the crypto market?

Below is an in-depth look at the latest news and a price prediction.

Summary

It is worth mentioning that Avalanche (AVAX) is an open source platform based on decentralized blockchain with a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and support for smart contracts.

Cardano (ADA), on the other hand, is an open source project that focuses on creating a public blockchain-based platform for smart contract execution.

Shiba Inu (SHIB), finally, is a decentralized cryptocurrency that operates on the Ethereum blockchain.

It is considered a “meme-coin,” inspired by the success of other cryptocurrencies with canine themes. Its popularity has been fueled by publicity from some influential figures in the cryptocurrency industry, such as Elon Musk and Vitalik Buterin.

Recently, Charles Hoskinson, the founder of Cardano (ADA), warned the public about the associated risks and the possible use of AI generated content by scammers who try to fool people by posing as someone else and convincing them to part with their cryptocurrencies.

Specifically, Hoskinson shared a screenshot of an email he received in which the sender pretended to be him and tried to induce the recipient to invest in a supposed “first multichain medical platform based on the Cardano blockchain.”

Which, according to the message, would save lives. The news was shared by Hoskinson himself in a tweet today, which read as follows:

Just a reminder that I'll never email you directly. Every day scumbag piece of shit scammers impersonate me attempting to steal money from you. If you think you're talking with me, then ask the person to verify his identity with a signature from my PGP key. They can't pic.twitter.com/Qmpm06J8R8

Later, Hoskinson posted a video in which he addressed his followers and highlighted the grammatical and stylistic quality of the message, noting that it appeared to be written by an artificial intelligence application such as ChatGPT.

Moreover, he used this example to highlight the dangers of technology as it evolves and becomes more and more like the “real thing.” In fact, as he explained, the email he received from his follower was exactly an example of such a scam:

“It’s called a trust scam, and as a result, millions of dollars worth of ADA and other cryptocurrencies will be stolen. This is the world we are heading towards thanks to generative AI. It’s one of the dark sides and unintended consequences, but scammers are already doing that.”

In May, the crypto Avalanche (AVAX) reached a new milestone by surpassing one million monthly active addresses: the first time the proof-of-stake blockchain has reached this significant number.

According to Artemis‘ Snow Avalanche analysis report, the network surpassed its previous record of 840,000 monthly active addresses recorded in April, thanks to the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and stablecoins.

In fact, the increase in stablecoins accounts for a significant portion of this activity, now making up 32% of on-chain users, up from the 6% recorded since the beginning of the year, along with the growing importance of DeFi, which accounts for 33% of daily active users.

In addition, this achievement comes in conjunction with Avalanche’s launch of the web3 AvaCloud platform, which enables companies to create blockchain ecosystems without the need for programming and in a fully managed manner.

Ava Labs CEO Emin Gün Sirer said that AvaCloud represents an important step toward the large-scale adoption of blockchain, as the platform aims to address many of the challenges companies face with this technology.

As we know, before AvaCloud, creating a custom blockchain required a considerable financial investment and years of research with a specialized team.

Today, on the other hand, it is possible to launch one’s own network as a testnet in minutes and deploy a fully functional blockchain in a few weeks, without the need for a large team of engineers.

A difficult start to the week for Shiba Inu (SHIB), the second largest meme coin in the cryptocurrency sector. Currently, SHIB‘s burn rate has dramatically reversed, with a 96.38% decrease according to data from Shibburn.

Moreover, in the past few hours, only about 24 million SHIB tokens have been sent to inactive wallets. Logically, this has also affected the price trend.

Currently, SHIB is trading at about $0.000008538, registering a decrease of 1.43% in the past 24 hours. The weekly growth rate has also decreased by 2.80%, signaling a slowdown in sentiment toward the token in the short term.

However, although the short-term growth outlook seems dim, Shiba Inu has promising developments that could reverse its current bearish trend.

One such development is the Shibarium protocol, a major Layer 2 protocol that has yet to be launched on the mainnet.

The team behind the protocol is working diligently to ensure a timely transition from the current test network, called Puppynet Testnet, to the mainnet.

Graduated in communication sciences, currently student of the master’s degree course in publishing and writing. Writer of articles from an SEO perspective, with care for indexing in search engines.

Cryptonomist Editorial Staff – 19 Aug 2023

Reporting the future.

The latest news about Bitcoin, ICO, trading, blockchain and fintech.

Stay updated on all the news concerning cryptocurrencies and the whole world of the blockchain

We use cookies to make sure you can have the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

source







