Xbox Game Pass Titles For July 2023 Revealed, Including Surprise GTA 5 Release Today – GameSpot

The Rockstar game was last on the service in 2021.
Xbox has announced the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles coming to the service in July, with GTA 5 joining it once again and a notable new day-one release also debuting on the service.
This isn’t the first time that GTA 5 has been on the service, but the last time it was on there was in 2021, where it was only around for three months. As mentioned in the Xbox Wire blog post, GTA 5 is available on Game Pass today, July 5, so if you haven’t played it yourself yet, you can now do so–it’s also available to stream via the cloud. Alongside GTA 5, as mentioned in the previous Game Pass announcement, the action-RPG Sword and Fairy: Together Forever is also on the service today. You can play the Chinese mythology-inspired game on cloud, console, and PC.
Up next on July 6 is McPixel 3, a point-and-click adventure game that “sees the titular wanna-be hero avert one disaster after another at every turn using unconventional yet entertaining methods of mayhem.” You can play this one across the cloud, console, and PC.
On July 11 you’ll be able to play Common’hood on cloud, console, or PC, a “squatter settlement simulation game,” that has a big focus on community. You’ll need to look after your fellow settlers while you set up machinery to do the hard work and farm to provide food to everyone. On the same day comes Insurgency: Sandstorm for PC players, a team-based tactical FPS with a big emphasis on close-quarters combat.
Exoprimal, Capcom’s big upcoming dinosaur game, will be joining Game Pass on July 14 as a day-one title. With a mixture of PvE and PvP combat, you’ll have to take on ridiculous amounts of dinosaurs while wearing souped-up mech suits. What’s not to love?
A few days later on July 18, Techtonica will arrive, on cloud, console, and PC, again as a day-one title. Set beneath the surface of an alien planet, Techtonica is a first-person factory automation game in the vein of Satisfactory that you can play alone or in co-op. Lastly, on the same day, The Cave will also be coming to Game Pass on console and the cloud. Made by the creator of Monkey Island and Double Fine, The Cave will see you assemble “your team of three from seven unlikely adventurers, each with their own unique personalities,” and descend into the depths.
It should be noted that today (July 5) is the last day you can get Game Pass at its current price point, as from July 6, Game Pass Ultimate will go up in price from $15 to $17, while standard subscriptions will go from $10 to $11. Additionally, several Game Pass games are leaving the service later this month.
