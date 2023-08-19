Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Launch date reveal for new Leica-lensed flagship … – Notebookcheck.net

Xiaomi and Leica seem to have hyped the 13 Ultra as a flagship smartphone with a smoother, cleaner look to its massive rear camera ring thus far. However, put a case with individual camera cut-outs on the upcoming flagship, and it turns the effect induced by its 12S Ultra predecessor up to the max this time.
That is the alleged content of a new leak that also hints at the 6 different sensor types, 4 of which might count as rear-facing lenses, destined to debut as the 13 Ultra’s headline feature. Their origin since their appearance in a Weibo post remains in doubt, although they seem backed up to some degree by further Twitter-based leaks, one of which hints at an unprecedented new hardware feature.
Should it truly exist, it may be up to Xiaomi to explain it and its functions during the 13 Ultra’s initial Chinese launch event. According to an alleged screen-grab from a retailer in that market, that will occur on April 18, 2023 at 19:00 Beijing time (13:00 CET).
Then again, this new, slightly iffy, evidence contradicts the alleged discovery of a Xiaomi/Leica poster stating that the launch will in fact take place 24 hours earlier (on April 17, 2023 at the same time).
Buy a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra on Amazon
Weibo via SparrowsNews
TechDoctorz via Twitter
ThatKartikey x SPinfoJP via Twitter
GSMArena
Xiaomiui
Top 10 Laptops
Multimedia, Budget Multimedia, Gaming, Budget Gaming, Lightweight Gaming, Business, Budget Office, Workstation, Subnotebooks, Ultrabooks, Chromebooks
under 300 USD/Euros, under 500 USD/Euros, 1,000 USD/Euros, for University Students, Best Displays
Top 10 Smartphones
Smartphones, Phablets, ≤6-inch, Camera Smartphones
Home Latest News Xiaomi 13 Ultra: Launch date reveal for new Leica-lensed flagship … –...