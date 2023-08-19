Google's Pixel 7 Pro falls to a new low at Amazon – Engadget









Google’s flagship Pixel 7 Pro has been acclaimed for its excellent cameras and smooth 120Hz display, but it also carries a flagship price. Now, you can grab the 128GB model at Amazon for $700 ($200 off), the lowest price we’ve seen to date. The only caveat is that the deal only applies to one color, but luckily that color is black, or “Obsidian” as Google calls it.

Engadget Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB – Obsidian $700 $899 Save $199 Google’s flagship Pixel phone is currently 22 percent off, a new all-time low. $700 at Amazon

Google’s flagship Pixel phone is currently 22 percent off, a new all-time low.

The Pixel 7 Pro has a lot of refinements over the previous model, making it Google’s most polished smartphone to date. It uses the company’s own Tensor G2 chip, and while it’s not quite as fast as Qualcomm’s latest processors, it unlocks some nice AI camera tricks like Super Res Zoom, Photo Unblur and Cinematic Blur features.

Those cameras are among the best in the Pixel 7 Pro’s price class, thanks in large part to the new 5X telephoto and ultra-wide-angle lens that has a solid macro function. Meanwhile, the 6.7-inch 120Hz display allows for smooth gaming performance. You can also expect modern features like wireless charging, strong water resistance and an improved design.

Best of all for many buyers, the Pixel 7 offers Google’s bloatware-free Android experience with first crack at updates and exclusive features like Clear Calling and a free VPN. The only downside is a slightly laggy fingerprint reader and temperatures that can get a bit warm under load. If you’ve been waiting for a deal, $700 is an outstanding price, but it’s best to act soon before Amazon’s stock is gone.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

source







