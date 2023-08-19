Free Fire OB38 Advance Server APK release date, download link … – Sportskeeda









Free Fire Advance Server is a special client dedicated to testing new features in the game, which are released well before the actual update. There’s always a swarm of players looking forward to experiencing new and interesting features before the update rolls out publicly.

The OB38 Advance Server has already been announced, and players will get the opportunity to test what the developers have in store for them in just a few days. Unfortunately, the client is limited to Android devices and can only be downloaded through the APK file available on the official website.

Learn more about the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server APK file release and the steps to install it in this article.

Garena releases a new APK file on the official website for each Advance Server, which players can download rather easily.

The client is set to open on December 23, 2022, which means that the APK file will be released on the same day. However, only those in possession of an Activation Code will be able to access the client to enjoy the new features. It is mandatory to enter it on the Advance Server. If you have not received a code yet, you may use one from here.

Follow the steps given below to download and install the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server.

Step 1: Access the official Advance Server website using this link – https://ff-advance.ff.garena.com/

Step 2: Log into the website using the same account as the one used earlier at the time of registration. If you are accessing the page for the first time, you may sign up using Facebook or Google. However, you must have an account with either of these platforms, or else an error will be displayed.

Subsequently, you have to provide an active email address. Click the “Join now” button to set up the account and send the application.

Step 3: Click on the Download APK option to begin the download.

The size of Advance Server is estimated to be around 700-800 MB, and you may have to download additional resource packs. Thus, ensure that sufficient storage space is available on your device before moving forward.

Step 4: Once the download is complete, navigate to the settings and toggle on the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option.

Step 5: Access the downloads on your device and install the APK file.

Step 6: Open the Free Fire OB38 Advance Server and provide the required permissions. Then, set up your profile and provide all the required details. Enter the Activation Code whenever prompted.

After accessing the client, you can enjoy the features until the servers remain open. You may also earn diamonds by reporting bugs.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised not to download or play the Free Fire Advance Server. Instead, they may experience new features with the release of the new update.

