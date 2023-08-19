Google Recorder can now distinguish between speakers – Android Police









Recorder v4.2 is rolling out via the Play Store

The Pixel-exclusive Google Recorder app is one of the best recording apps for Android. It can record and transcribe conversations in real time, making it perfect for taking quick notes. Google has also kept improving the app with regular new feature additions and enhancements. During the Google Pixel 7 launch event in October, the company teased the addition of speaker labels to the app. Nearly two months later, the feature is finally rolling out.

The first time you open Google Recorder after updating to v4.2, a prompt will appear to enable the "Detect and label speakers" functionality. If you select Continue, Google will further detail how the feature works. This includes computing "models of the voices detected in the recording" and then giving each detected voice a generic "Speaker1" and "Speaker2" label in real-time. The Recorder app will automatically switch to a new line in the transcription when it detects a new speaker.

You can edit the speaker labels in the recording and assign different names and colors to them. There's also an option to create new speakers when editing the transcript. Google temporarily stores the voice models on-device until speaker labeling of the transcription is done. After that, they are deleted, with no data being sent to its servers unless you have cloud backup enabled.

Speaker labels do not appear on Google Recorder's website, but that might change in the future.

Google Recorder v4.2 is rolling out via the Play Store, but the release is not yet widely available. The big G will likely expand its availability when the first Pixel feature drop based on Android 13 is released next week. 9to5Google sideloaded Google Recorder 4.2 on the Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 7 Pro running Android 13 QPR1 Beta 3.1 and got the speaker label functionality to work. If the update is not showing up on your Pixel, you can sideload the APK from APKMirror to immediately try out the feature.

