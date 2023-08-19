13 More PS Plus Extra, Premium Games Available Now on PS5, PS4 – Push Square

Guest
A devil will cry
Today’s the day for Sony’s first PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium monthly update of 2023, bringing 13 new PS5, PS4, and PS1 games to the subscription service. They’re all available to download now across Europe, and will roll out to the USA and other territories throughout the day. 13 titles are included, and if you’ve forgotten what they are, here’s a recap:
While the lineup did initially include Sayonara Wild Hearts, it was later removed as Sony “incorrectly announced” it as a title for January 2023. All the PS5, PS4, and PS1 games listed above are playable for as long as they stay on PS Plus.
In a recent Push Square poll, the reception to this month’s PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium titles was a little bit more mixed than usual, but Devil May Cry 5 was the clear winner as the game you’re looking forward to playing most. Over on the PS Plus Premium side, Syphon Filter 3 gets you all excited the most.
What will you be playing first? Let us know your pick in the comments below.
Comments
Finally I can play DMC5. Had it in my hands so many times in a shop but couldnt force me to buy it somehow.
Has Hot Shots/Everybody’s Golf 2 got trophies?
Syphon Filter 3 is free if you have the Vita/PS3/PSP version!
@ORO_ERICIUS yeah this is the only one I’m interested in from the latest batch of titles. Have nearly bought in a sale so many times!
Already played/have the ones I care about. The others I don’t care at all. Not even one game for me.
Wait is it the old Life is Strange included or the newer remaster?
@Angelus3K It’s the original games, no remasters.
@LiamCroft Mother buckers!! Thought I had scored there. I already own the originals but wanted the remasters.
I actually bought the PS4 version of DMC5 by mistake and asked for a refund about three weeks ago and didnt have the time to buy the PS5… lucky me.
@ORO_ERICIUS You are in for a treat my friend, bat sh*t crazy but loads of fun!
@Mostik will see in the evening after work. Thanks! Hope it will match my expectations at least a bit. I need something until PSVR2. So hyped for that – nothing is fun anymore because of that unfortunately lol.
@pumpkin_head yup it has trophies. 10 gold, 4 silver, 2 bronze with a juicy platinum trophy. Doesn’t look like a difficult platinum at all but it could end up with a tricky trophy or two, hard to know at the mo
Never thought I’d play SW Demolition again but here I am…. blast from the past. And I’m only marginally better than I was as an 8 year old….
Worth a download for the sheer novelty of it if you’ve never played it back in the day. You’ll be grateful for how far gaming has come. No excuse for it not to have Trophies though….
Should be able to beat DMC5 before Hogwarts legacy comes out. Excellent month
I’ll happily snag DMC5 Special Edition, but won’t be playing it for ages. Still need to beat 2 thru 4.
