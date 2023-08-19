Microsoft has created a pizza-scented Xbox controller – The Verge









By Tom Warren, a senior editor covering Microsoft, PC gaming, console, and tech. He founded WinRumors, a site dedicated to Microsoft news, before joining The Verge in 2012.

I’m fairly sure most Xbox controllers give off a bit of a sweaty pong after hours of gaming, but Microsoft has now created one that’s supposed to smell like pizza from the get-go. The “world’s first ever pizza-scented controller” is part of a marketing effort for the upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem movie.

Microsoft has designed custom TMNT Xbox controllers that have a scent diffuser strapped to the back in the shape of a slice of pizza. There are four variations in total, and thankfully, they’re just part of a sweepstakes giveaway, so we won’t be seeing or sniffing these controllers everywhere. If you want to try and win a pizza-scented controller, you’ll need to enter by retweeting a post on the Xbox Game Pass Twitter (or X) account. All the details for this Xbox giveaway are right here.

Microsoft regularly creates custom variants of its Xbox consoles or controllers for giveaways. In the past, we’ve seen a custom Jordan-branded Xbox One X and an Xbox One that makes the Taco Bell “bong” noise. Sometimes you can even buy limited-edition custom-branded Xbox consoles.

If you’re disappointed you can’t buy these, you can always buy a candle to make your living room smell like Call of Duty, Persona 5, or even the wonderful odor of touching grass.

/ Sign up for Verge Deals to get deals on products we’ve tested sent to your inbox daily.

The Verge is a vox media network

© 2023 Vox Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved

source







