What's New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 9th, 2022 – What's on Netflix

Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann) – Picture: Netflix © 2022

We’ve got 18 new releases to cover below that have been added for December 8th and 9th but be pre-warned, many new releases are international titles. So let’s sift through the new batch of titles and see what’s worth watching and what’s currently trending for December 9th, 2022.

The big new releases planned for the weekend include the next batch of episodes of the Korean series, Alchemy of Souls and the 2013 hit movie Prisoners.

A few removals are planned for the weekend, including The Shack (2017), Fast Color (2019), and Going in Style (2017).

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Drama, Family

Director: Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson

Cast: Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman

Writer: Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale, Matthew Robbins

Runtime: 117 min / 1h 57m

The big new movie of the week and what Netflix has largely cleared this week of English-language releases for is the new stop-motion animated movie from Guillermo del Toro.

Serving as a reinvention of the classic story you’ll see a wooden puppet brought to life in this stunning stop-motion musical tale.

The movie, which released in select theaters last week, has picked up universal praise with it carrying the coveted Certified Fresh rating.

In our review, we said it’s our “favorite animated film of the year and maybe Netflix’s best-animated film to date.”

Once you’re done with the main movie, Netflix has also released a companion documentary that takes you behind-the-scenes and, in GDT’s own words, explains the process of creating Pinocchio.



Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Cast: Kimberly Brooks, Matthew Mercer, Phil LaMarr, Ashly Burch, Sumalee Montano, Keston John

Sticking with animation, we come onto another entry in Netflix’s growing list of video game adaptations.

This time, Bioware’s Dragon Age is under the spotlight for this new series that follows a group of misfits working together to steal an artefact from a sinister mage.



Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Cast: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Rocketing to the top of the top 10s after its addition yesterday, the “explosive” limited docuseries from Liz Garbus about their relationship over the last 6 years has made waves, to say the least.

To put it mildly, the reaction to the documentary series thus far has been strong and controversial. The British press is having an absolute field day, and reviews are sparking emotional reactions.

Fun fact: the Daily Mail has published over 100 articles on the docuseries in the last 24 hours.



