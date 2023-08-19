iPhone 15 series: Design changes for Apple's upcoming … – Notebookcheck.net

Apple’s next-gen smartphones, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series, are expected to debut much later in the year. While it’s still too early for renders and solid looks at the phones, a new leak has now offered insight into the design changes the phones will bring.
As shared by typically reliable leaker ShrimpApplePro, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro phones will all arrive with curved edges. The leaker makes it a point to note that the phones will not sport curved displays—not like Android devices, but more of curved bezels instead of the completely flat design of recent iPhones. In fact, the source seems to indicate the iPhone 15 series’ edges could be similar to those of the iPhone 11 Pro phones.
In addition, all four iPhone 15 series models are said to have the same display sizes as their iPhone 14 series counterparts. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max (or iPhone 15 Ultra) will both sport thinner bezels, however. As for the vanilla iPhone 15 models, both phones will come equipped with Dynamic Island, the same Ceramic Shield on the iPhone 14 duo, and likely the same selfie camera hardware.
As previously reported, the iPhone 15 series only just entered the early stages of production and design leaks right now are unlikely to be very accurate. Supposedly, though, CAD renders of the phones will start popping up in a few months. We’ll be sure to keep you updated in any case.
– vanilla 15 will also have curve edges. With dynamic island.
– same dynamic Island cutouts, same Ceramic Shield(it ain’t broke so why bother), source don’t see any difference in the camera hole so probably no upgrade(?)
ShrimpApplePro
